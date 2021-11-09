Police respond to possible shooting in Florida City

The number and percentage of U.S. workers voluntarily leaving their jobs reached an all-time high in September, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. Roughly 4.4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in September and the "quits rate" rose to 3 percent, according to the latest edition of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) survey, each a new record. The number of job openings stayed roughly even in August at 10.4 million.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO