CLEVELAND — As the field of Michelle Young's potential suitors narrows on ABC's The Bachelorette, Ohio's Rick Leach Jr. is still in the running to win her heart. Rick, a 32-year-old graduate of Walsh University, finally got selected for an individual and very relaxing hiking date with Michelle, where the two shared a joint wish to find love through having hard conversations, after Rick revealed how deeply he was impacted by the loss of his father, and before that, his parents' divorce.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO