Aerospace & Defense

ISS Astronauts Return To Earth In SpaceX Craft

By AFP News
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts back to Earth after a busy six months on the International Space Station landed Monday off the coast of Florida, a NASA live broadcast showed. Slowed by the Earth's atmosphere, as well as four huge parachutes, the Dragon capsule was able to withstand...

