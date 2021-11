I just watched the new Tom Hanks movie "Finch". It's an excellent flick which has an unexpectedly local connection. It begins in a post-apocalyptic St. Louis. Seriously. I hate spoilers and advise you watch this yourself if you have the ability to. "Finch" just became available on Apple TV+. However, I can give you the initial backstory which really doesn't give anything vital away and that's the fact that "Finch" begins in a (hopefully) future St. Louis after it has been devasted by a cataclysmic event.

