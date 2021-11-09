CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

The Wheeling Planning Commission approves site for Wheeling Fire Department’s new headquarters

By Rebecca Little
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ji0sd_0cqnyIjm00

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) The Wheeling Fire Department is another step closer to getting a new building for its headquarters.

On Monday night, the Wheeling Planning Commission approved the new site to be built at 17th and Wood Streets in East Wheeling.

A representative from M&G Architects & Engineers laid out the plans for the new site location and after some discussion from the planning commission commissioners voted 6 to 0 in favor of the new site.

“It’s going to be a much needed improvement for our department and it’s a much needed move in the right direction.”

Chief Jim Blazier, Wheeling Fire Department

“I think it will be an asset to the neighborhood and it’s certainly an asset to the city and most importantly an asset to public safety in the city of Wheeling.”

Commissioner Howard Monroe, Wheeling Planning Commission

The new fire department will include a fitness center, a training center, better bunk rooms for firefighters, a decontamination room for firefighters once they return from a fire as well as other conveniences for equipment maintenance.

Monroe says the both Wheeling Traffic Commission and Wheeling City Council also need to approve the new site location as well.

Construction could begin as early as late spring of 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Highlands Recycling Center reopens in hope of making a big change

TRIADELPHIA W.Va. (WTRF) The Ohio County Solid Waste Authority is celebrating The Highlands’ recycling center reopening and America Recycling Day.  Community members brought trash bags of items to recycle and learned about the importance of repurposing. Eco-friendly Ohio County vendors had tables to educate others on ways it can be done.   Rebecca Friend, Executive Director of the Ohio County Solid Waste Authority says now more than ever we […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

The Ohio County Airport honoring veterans in a special way

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-The Ohio County Airport is remembering the 9/11 tragedy that sent heroes to fight for our freedoms. The Ohio County Airport Museum goes back to the first 20 years of the Global War on Terror Era, and to many veterans like West Virginia Senator Ryan Weld, this hit home. He fought […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

First medical cannabis dispensary opens in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – New details tonight– After years of waiting, West Virginia’s first ever medical cannabis dispensary opened its doors Friday morning in Morgantown. Trulieve, which operates dispensaries around the country, held its ribbon cutting ceremony and saw dozens of people lined up outside to get access to its products. Right now, supplies and […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy