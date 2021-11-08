CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
India hospital fire kills 4 newborn babies

By Esha Mitra, CNN, Reuters
 5 days ago
New Delhi — Four of 40 infants in the newborn-care unit of a government hospital died in central India when a fire swept through the unit late on Monday, government officials said, the latest in a string of hospital fires in...

#Newborn Babies#Central India#Newborns#Kamla Nehru Hospital
