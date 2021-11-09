CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, WI

Greenfield woman shares her experience at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

By Jessica Madhukar
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4x3X_0cqnx1qt00

Caitlin Nero, a Greenfield resident, has vowed to never attend another music festival again after her traumatizing experience at the Astroworld Music festival in Houston, that killed 8 people.

Attending the festival was on her boyfriend's bucket list.

"The day tickets went on sale, he was like I'm getting these I don't care. We were just like oh this will be a nice time to just relax and enjoy ourselves," said Nero.

The couple stood near the front of the stage as rapper Travis Scott performed. Nero says it was jam-packed.

"There was no way out. We were so packed in, it wasn't like a normal crowd," she said.

TMJ4
Caitlin Nero, a Greenfield resident, has vowed to never attend another music festival again.

There were several times throughout the show where she felt light-headed and some of that was due to the pyrotechnics that was a part of Scott's show.

"It definitely made the air between the people super hot, it felt like it was 104 degrees that I was breathing in. It was really bad," Nero recalled.

The conditions were so bad that as soon as the concert ended, they wanted to leave as fast as they could, but that's when they began to experience the chaotic stampede.

"I didn't stop to think about the people that were behind me, it probably took them 20 to 30 minutes to get out of that and if you don't have enough oxygen and it's hot, you're gonna push harder. I mean if you want to survive, you're going to do anything," Nero said. "I think it's sad how people are now blaming people like me who went when I wasn't trying to push anyone. I was trying to get air. I was trying to live. The people in front of me were probably doing that even more."

Nero believes more safety measures should have been put in place.

"It's just sad if something that wrong was going on, I should have seen security running around, I should've seen medics. I didn't see one security guard or one medic that entire set."

A representative of Travis Scott released a statement on Monday vowing to cover all funeral costs of the 8 victims that died.

TMJ4
Travis Scott

"Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement, and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved," the statement reads. "These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as a part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process."

Nero and her boyfriend have already received a full refund of their tickets from the festival.

"We just heard from them for the first time today about a refund which we don't care about because those lives lost are not worth the $800 for both those tickets," said Nero.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Judge ends Britney Spears conservatorship after 13 years

A Los Angeles court has ended Britney Spears’s conservatorship, bringing to a close the 13-year legal arrangement the pop star has ripped as “abusive” and securing victory for her fans' "Free Britney" movement. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled Friday that the conservatorship would come to an end...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Greenfield, WI
CNN

Here's what the jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial will have to weigh

(CNN) — When jurors in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begin deliberations, expected early this week, the young man's actions during a night of unrest on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year will not be in dispute. Rittenhouse, then 17, shot at four people with a semiautomatic rifle,...
KENOSHA, WI
The Hill

Number of Americans quitting jobs reached record high in September

The number and percentage of U.S. workers voluntarily leaving their jobs reached an all-time high in September, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. Roughly 4.4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in September and the "quits rate" rose to 3 percent, according to the latest edition of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) survey, each a new record. The number of job openings stayed roughly even in August at 10.4 million.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
CNN

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff dies at 87

(CNN) — Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington and New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff died Saturday, Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement. Huff was 87. "Anyone who knew Sam knew what an amazing person he was," Washington owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said...
NFL
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy