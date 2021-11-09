CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Superior man sentenced to 18 months in prison for OWI, hit-and-run

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
 5 days ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Superior man will serve an 18-month prison sentence after he was convicted of his sixth drunken-driving offense after colliding with a motorcycle near Bloomer and leaving the scene.

Richard E. Hansen, 59, pleaded no contest Monday in Chippewa County Court to sixth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. A hit-and-run charge was read-in and dismissed.

Along with the prison sentence, Judge Ben Lane ordered Hansen to serve 18 months of extended supervision. Hansen also must complete 300 hours of community service, and he must pay $2,563 in court costs and fines. He was given credit for one day already served.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened Aug. 10, 2020, in Bloomer at the intersection of Highway 40 and the on-ramp to southbound U.S. 53. The driver of a motorcycle told police he had stopped at the intersection when Hansen’s car struck him from behind, causing $680 in damage to his bike.

Hansen initially said he was headed to a nearby gas station to get cigarettes while waiting for an officer to arrive, but he later got on southbound U.S. 53. A Chippewa Falls police officer pulled him over near River Street in city limits. Hansen failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A blood draw showed he had a 0.237 blood-alcohol level, almost three times the legal limit.

Online court records show that Hansen was convicted of his fifth drunken-driving offense in 2008 in Chippewa County Court.

Hansen also must complete an alcohol treatment course, must install an ignition interlock device, and he cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns while on extended supervision.

