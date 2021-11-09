UCF’s sports officiating class helping to keep Central Florida strong

ORLANDO, Fla. — For nearly 30 years, Jim Wilkening has taught a sports officiating class at the University of Central Florida’s Recreation and Wellness Center.

“One of the main attributes of the class is we’re pouring people into the Central Florida community to officiate, be it at youth ball, high school ball. We take pride in a lot of the large success stories,” Wilkening said. “We’ve had folks at the Division 1 level, and the pro level, but it’s really that beginning...that youth ball, that high school ball, that really makes a big difference in the Orlando Community.”

Wilkening says the program is unique because the college and professional referees who come through often return to help train the next generation of whistle-blowers.

“I think by doing that, and by having mentors and people to reach out to and kind of continue, I think the people that go through the program tend to stay involved a lot longer with officiating,” Wilkening said.

Jose Acevedo is a senior at UCF studying psychology. He’s also one of 26 people who recently completed UCF’s basketball officiating class.

“At first it can be 100 percent intimidating,” Acevedo said. “But honestly, after I would say my first year taking a basketball class, that’s when I initially started building more confidence, and gaining some more knowledge.”

We found Acevedo officiating the semi-finals of the Knight’s Intramural Basketball Tournament. Like all amateur, youth, and professional sports, it would be impossible without people like Acevedo wanting to give back to the game.

However, Wilkening warns, being a referee can come with a lot of abuse for very little in return. It’s one of the reasons he says there’s currently a national shortage of referees.

“One of the most important attributes is to have this skin...not be worried about what others are saying,” Wilkening said.

That’s where Acevedo and the other officials come in; people who see their role as an opportunity to support the players and the game.

“If you’re teaching them the right fundamentals, the players will learn to grow, and they will continue on with their journeys,” Acevedo said.

“Give the officials the benefit of the doubt,” Wilkening added. “Understand that they are working hard, and they are trying to provide a service, and doing the best they can.”

The officiating class takes place every fall, and is open to everyone- not just UCF students.

However, Wilkening says it fills up quickly with people who love wearing the stripes, but more importantly, want to make games safe, fun, and fair for everyone.

For more information on the program or to sign up, click here.

