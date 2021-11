HOUSTON — What happened Friday night at the Astroworld Festival that led to the deaths of eight people?. That's the question everyone wants to be answered. “How did this happen? Were there missteps? Was the ball dropped? Dropped by whom?” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “This one is personal on so many levels. And it is tragic. And there are not a whole lot of answers, at this point, that you can give to the family members and their friends.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO