CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

Moore City Council passes street widening on busy thoroughfares

By Damian Powell
Oklahoma City Free Press
Oklahoma City Free Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmHxu_0cqnuYTK00

MOORE, Oklahoma ( Free Press ) — The City Council of Moore met On Monday, November 1, to discuss several proposals to widen existing roadways and approve City plats for development.

The biggest ticket items were all roadway expansion and development, which targeted SW 34th street from Little River to S. Broadway and the intersection of SW 19th and Santa Fe Ave

I-35 will have a new speed limit through Moore, changing to match with the 65 MPH speed limits which are held by the Oklahoma City and Norman areas.

Roadway Development

The City Council passed the resolution to widen the SW 19th Street and Santa Fe Ave intersection.

This area has been the site of major congestion and will be getting a few changes to raise its carrying capacity.

It will be widened to accommodate dual left-turn lanes and a designated right turn only lane when feasible.

Along with this comes a 10ft wide trail or sidewalk and the normal 6ft sidewalks on other legs of the intersection. Added streetscaping will blend the intersection well with new developments around Moore.

The total cost for the project is around $2.39 million.

The City will pay 20%, which is around $478,000, and the rest will be paid by the federal government.

34th Street, from Little River to S. Broadway will also be widened to accommodate larger traffic flows.

Currently, the road is four lanes but condenses to two after passing the Little River area.

The passed Resolution will make this street four lanes, continuing well after the Little River.

It also adds the 10ft wide trail and the 6ft wide regular sidewalks. Signal lights will be added at the S Eastern Ave and S Broadway intersections as well.

The total project cost is $7.8 Million, with 1.8 million paid by the City.

Plat Confirmations, Land Use and Rezoning

Behind the Silver Leaf Shopping center and within the neighborhood, an empty plot of land may be developed soon.

The site was rezoned in an August meeting as “Residential Development,” specifically for single-family use.

The preliminary plat approved by the Council rezones this area as “Commercial Community” (CC), which allows for the planned residential development.

It will include five dwellings that conform with rules that will complement the nearby neighborhood, including,

  • 70% masonry on the exterior facade,
  • 2 car garages,
  • 1 to 2 trees per lot,
  • 4 to 7 shrubs per lot.

The planning commission recommended approval and the Preliminary Plat was approved unanimously.

The final plat of Grace Pointe 1 was also approved.

It was a re-plat of the Grace Point Addition, which is currently an addition to the Grace Pointe Senior Community.

It will not include any housing additions so will be designated as Community commercial for future use.

A vacant property north of SE 19th Street, east of Broadway Ave, and adjacent to the Railway was approved for land use “transitional commerce” to comply with the planned Mini Storage facility.

The Comprehensive Plan called for it to be considered “regional center” land use, but this would not allow the mini storage to be built.

The amendment changing the designated land use and the final plat were both approved by the Council.

I-35 Speed Limit

The City Council passed a Resolution to allow the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to modify the speed limit of I-35 through Moore.

A 70 MPH speed limit did not match with the 65 MPH speed limits in Norman and south Oklahoma City.

The Council passed the resolution with a fun reluctance, knowing it had to be done, but having a hearty laugh doing so.

The next Moore City council meeting is scheduled for November 15th, 2021.

Last Updated November 8, 2021, 10:14 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post Moore City Council passes street widening on busy thoroughfares appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Oklahoma City Free Press

City of Moore voters pass bond propositions with clear majority

MOORE, Oklahoma (Free Press) — On November 9th, The City of Moore voted on two 2021 General Obligation (GO) Bonds propositions, passing both by a sizable majority. Residents voted yes on both measures, 67% in favor of the first and 65% for the second. “Trust” Mayor of Moore Glenn Lewis was glad to see both […] The post City of Moore voters pass bond propositions with clear majority appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
MOORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moore, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Traffic
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
City
Moore, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#34th Street#Moore City Council#The City Council Of Moore#Santa Fe Ave#Roadway Development#Resolution#Plat Confirmations
Oklahoma City Free Press

OKC to mark 80th homicide for 2021 with flawed reporting, few insights

OKLAHOMA CITY (Free Press) — The City of Oklahoma City, like much of the country, has seen a remarkably deadly year. With only two months left in 2021, the homicide numbers for the city have already ballooned past the final 12-month total for 2020, and are quickly approaching the complete yearly total for 2019. With […] The post OKC to mark 80th homicide for 2021 with flawed reporting, few insights appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City, OK
802
Followers
328
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing quality journalism that accurately reflects government, life, arts, and entertainment in the Oklahoma City metro area.

 https://freepressokc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy