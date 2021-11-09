CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Morrison Sued By Northern Ireland’s Health Minister For Alleged Defamation

By Skyler Graham
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June, Van Morrison publicly denounced Northern Ireland’s health minister, Robin Swann, after one of the artist’s shows was canceled as a result of the country’s policies regarding COVID-19. The “Brown Eyed Girl” artist protested the lockdown through his music, with songs such as “Born to Be Free,” “As I Walked...

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s health minister is suing Van Morrison after the singer called him “very dangerous” for his handling of coronavirus restrictions. The Belfast-born singer opposes restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, and has released several songs criticizing lockdowns. He denounced Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann during a gathering at Belfast’s Europa Hotel in June after a Morrison concert was canceled at the last minute because of virus restrictions.
Northern Ireland's health minister has initiated legal proceedings against Sir Van Morrison, who branded him "very dangerous" over his handling of Covid-19 restrictions. Robin Swann's solicitor Paul Tweed said proceedings were "at an advanced stage" with a hearing expected in early 2022. In June, the singer chanted the "very dangerous"...
