Albuquerque, NM

UNM partnership helping those needing audiology services

By KRQE Staff
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the University of New Mexico ‘s Speech-Language and Hearing Clinic say a new partnership is helping more patients. The clinic offers a wide range of services from distributing hearing aids to providing vocal health training for people with voice disorders.

Previously, they could only help patients who could pay out of pocket. Now, because they are partnering with UNM Medical Group , the clinic will be able to accept insurances including Medicare and Medicaid. “Sometimes, for example, at university hospital, the waiting list is several months long and ours is not so, we increased the ability for people to access these services quickly,” said Dr. Phyllis Pamler, chair of the Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences.

There will be an open house at the clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. For those who can’t make the in-person open house, the event will be available on Zoom . For more information or to make an appointment, visit shs.unm.edu/clinic .

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

