Monday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cold front was passing through the viewing area as of 7 a.m. Saturday. It brought clouds and a few showers to the southern Big Bend. Rain chances will, overall, stay at 10% for the viewing area through the rest of the morning with a clearing sky. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s this afternoon with a sunny sky.
Rob has the details on the expected increase in temperatures and rain chances, and the return of fall to the Big Bend and South Georgia. Charles’ Morning Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Nov. 9. Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST. |. By Charles Roop. The chill was still...
Very cold tonight, with inland areas under a Frost Advisory through 8 AM Sunday morning. Low temperatures before sunrise, will touch 34 degrees or lower for many areas. High pressure sinks in for the workweek, with gradual warming across the Southeast. Highs will enter the lower 70s again by Tuesday, mid-70s by Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures failed to reach 40 degrees for the first time this year across Central Indiana. The coldest weather of the season also comes with the first snowflakes we’ve seen this fall, which fell late yesterday evening! We will remain cold and breezy as we progress overnight as out next storm system approaches.
Saturday starts with some lingering precipitation (light rain/snow) in the mountains. That will exit the region through the morning. Then, we’ll have gradual clearing across the region for the afternoon. With the exiting precipitation, winds will be increasing a bit through the day. We can expect winds in the 10-25...
CHICAGO (CBS) — A few rain and snow showers are likely late Saturday night and Sunday, which may lead to some minor slush in a few isolated spots in the Chicago area on Sunday.
Saturday night brings a chance of a rain/snow mix and a low temperature of 33 degrees.
Sunday will bring rain and snow showers. An isolated minor brief accumulation of 1/2 an inch may be possible in some of the showers. High temperatures will reach 39 degrees.
Expect a warmup in the week with high temperatures approaching 60 degrees by Wednesday when rain showers make a return.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are cold this morning with upper 40s and low 50s in most spots. Even with abundant sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will struggle to warm up with highs in the upper 60s north of I-4, to near 70° in Tampa and low 70s south of I-4. No rain is in the […]
