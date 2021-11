The New York Rangers handed the Florida Panthers their first regulation loss of the 2021-22 season Monday night, but Rangers coach Gerard Gallant was in no mood to celebrate. Following the win, Gallant criticized his team for almost blowing it in the third period, when the Panthers managed to get the game to 4-3 after being behind 4-1. "It was no fun watching that. You win a game against an undefeated team, a great team, and you don't feel good about that win. I'll take the two points later, but it's not the way you got to play hockey," said Gallant.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO