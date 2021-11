Ringside Collectibles held their annual Ringside Fest over the past few days, and WWE fans of all ages and eras should have at least one or two figures to get excited about adding to their collections as a result. Whether you're a fan of the basic line, the Elite line, or the Ultimate Edition line, there was something new to see, and the same can be said for wrestling eras, as there were numerous WWE legends in the mix as well as current era superstars, a few of whom are getting their ever first Elite figures. You can pre-order most of the new figures right here, and you can check out all of the new reveals starting on the next slide.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO