Cryptocurrency Market Soars Past USD 3 Trillion Market Cap - Eric Balchunas

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

The overall market cap of cryptocurrency topped USD 3 trillion in...

cryptonews.com

cryptocoin.news

“Knives Out” For The Market Cap Top Spots

The race for dominance in the crypto markets is in full force, as executives speculate which crypto will eventually replace Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin to be replaced by Ethereum, says Ken Griffin. Kenneth C. Griffin, CEO of the hedge fund Citadel LLC, expects that Ethereum will ultimately lead the crypto...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Most Cryptos Correlated with Stocks, Not with Gold - Analysts

Bitcoin (BTC) had no positive correlation with the traditional inflation hedge gold during the past 60 days, and has instead developed a weak positive correlation with the US stock market, a new report from the crypto-focused financial services firm BitOoda has found. The correlation between the largest cryptocurrency and the...
BUSINESS
Axios

Google parent Alphabet surpasses $2 trillion market cap

Alphabet's market capitalization surpassed $2 trillion on Monday, having doubled its value during the pandemic. Why it matters: The Google parent company was valued at $1 trillion in January 2020. Its business has been buoyed by the migration of companies to digital operations in the past two years. Details: Google...
MARKETS
investing.com

BTC Bull Sees ‘Trillions of Dollars’ Inflow, Market Close to 3T

© Igor Faun BTC Bull Sees ‘Trillions of Dollars’ Inflow, Market Close to 3T. Bullish Bitcoin Buyer Michael Saylor predicts “trillions of dollars” flow in Bitcoin. Crypto market heading towards $3 trillion value. Bitcoin recently faced a price drop. Could Bitcoin be the next gold? For bullish bitcoin buyer Michael...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Crypto markets tag $3T combined market cap for first time

With Bitcoin trading within 2% of its all-time high while Ethereum, Solana, and Polkadot push into previously uncharted price ranges, CoinGecko estimates that the combined cryptocurrency market cap has broken above $3 trillion for the first time. According to CoinGecko, the total crypto capitalization broke into new highs above its...
STOCKS
CleanTechnica

Video: Celebrating Tesla’s Journey To $1 Trillion Market Cap

Billy Crammer, whose Tesla spec ad was featured in Times Square in July of this year at no cost to Tesla or Billy, has released another beautiful spec ad that is celebrating Tesla’s journey to becoming a $1 trillion company. Billy tweeted the video and shared that he made it to celebrate Tesla’s amazing journey to this milestone — one that many didn’t think Tesla would get to. Tesla has a lot of supporters who believe in its mission and love its products, who believed in the possibility that Tesla would reach and surpass this milestone. The short video is a sort of celebration of the fact that such faith wasn’t misguided or naive.
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Metaverse Tokens See Triple-Digit 7 Day Gains, Crypto Market Cap Inches Toward $3 Trillion

While bitcoin has been consolidating for a few days now, a number of other digital assets have seen solid seven-day gains. The two metaverse tokens sandbox and decentraland have skyrocketed over 170% during the last week. Crypto assets like loopring, crypto.com coin, and arweave have spiked in value more than 66% and up to 169% this week as well.
STOCKS
investing.com

Tesla Stock Soars As The Market Drifts

Once again, the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) soared on the back of options traders. The call volume on Tesla alone last week was 8 million, which accounts for about 8% of total options volume. Because of Tesla’s high stock price and implied volatility, the 8% figure grossly understates its influence on the options markets and market indexes. As we share below, the total premiums outstanding on Tesla call options are over 50x that of the next largest premium, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dare we say, as goes Tesla as goes the market?
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Currency market: Day trade history, AUD/USD, NZD/USD

The difference between day trades from the 1972 free float to today is zero once interest rate markets were established in about 1975. Took about 3 years because they didn't have a clue what they were doing to a newly created market and then the question how would interest rates connect to currency prices. Frankel from Harvard wrote the definitive 1975 paper.
CURRENCIES
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Miners See High Prices as 'Opportunity,' Become Sellers

Bitcoin (BTC) miners have once again turned into net sellers of bitcoin, with miner inventories dropping to levels not seen since early September. However, miners aren’t necessarily turning bearish “en masse,” although some are looking to offload “excess inventory,” according to an analyst. According to the bitcoin data and research...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Joshua Frank: The State of the Crypto Markets

In this video, Joshua Frank, co-founder and CEO of The Tie, a crypto-focused data company that analyzes social media and news sources to create sentiment analysis, discusses his introduction to crypto, how he uses sentiment and news tracking to predict price movement, and his approach to the wide confusing world of altcoins and NFTs.
MARKETS

