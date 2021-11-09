Cryptocurrency Market Soars Past USD 3 Trillion Market Cap - Eric Balchunas

Billy Crammer, whose Tesla spec ad was featured in Times Square in July of this year at no cost to Tesla or Billy, has released another beautiful spec ad that is celebrating Tesla’s journey to becoming a $1 trillion company. Billy tweeted the video and shared that he made it to celebrate Tesla’s amazing journey to this milestone — one that many didn’t think Tesla would get to. Tesla has a lot of supporters who believe in its mission and love its products, who believed in the possibility that Tesla would reach and surpass this milestone. The short video is a sort of celebration of the fact that such faith wasn’t misguided or naive.

