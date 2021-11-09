Cryptocurrency Market Soars Past USD 3 Trillion Market Cap - Eric Balchunas

Once again, the stock of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) soared on the back of options traders. The call volume on Tesla alone last week was 8 million, which accounts for about 8% of total options volume. Because of Tesla’s high stock price and implied volatility, the 8% figure grossly understates its influence on the options markets and market indexes. As we share below, the total premiums outstanding on Tesla call options are over 50x that of the next largest premium, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dare we say, as goes Tesla as goes the market?
Comments / 0