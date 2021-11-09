Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Season-high 11 points in loss

DeRozan scored 37 points (15-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Monday's win over the Celtics. DeRozan has scored 30-plus points in two straight games and has cleared the 20-point plateau in six contests in a row, so there's no question he's already established himself as a key cog on the Bulls offense just seven games into the season. The fact that he doesn't have to worry too much on the playmaking side of things has allowed him to concentrate on what he can do best, scoring, and the numbers back that up. Though it's still early in the season, DeRozan's 25.6 points per game would represent his highest per-game output since he posted 27.3 points per tilt during the 2016-17 season.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO