CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Season-high 11 points in loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

McDaniels recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
zonecoverage.com

Jaden McDaniels Needs To Clean Up His Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been put in tough situations to succeed so far this year. It’s been messy, whether it was lead guard D’Angelo Russell missing games with an ankle injury or the team trying to find some continuity with each other on the floor. One way to settle things down is to keep second-year forward Jaden McDaniels out of foul trouble. They need to keep him on the floor as much as they can.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jaden McDaniels coming off the bench for Minnesota on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels is not in the starting five for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. McDaniels will move to the bench Friday with Jarred Vanderbilt getting the start. Our models expect McDaniels to play 29.6 minutes against the Lakers. McDaniels' Friday projection includes 6.1 points, 4.9...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 takeaways from blowout loss to LA Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves had an opportunity to put the NBA on notice to start the 2021-22 season. With seven of their first eight games coming at home and many of those against below average and/or injured opponents, the Timberwolves could have given themselves a little cushion for the grueling mid-season schedule in the Western Conference. Instead, after Friday’s 104-84 loss to the Clippers, the Wolves are on a four-game losing streak and are staring down a four-game road trip.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
East Bay Times

Photos: Wiggins leads Warriors past Timberwolves with 35 points

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins scored 35 points on 14-of-19 shooting from the field in Wednesday night’s win over the Timberwolves, his former team. It was his 43rd time scoring 30 or more points in his career but only the third time he’s done it with Golden State. Please...
NBA
fantasypros.com

Andrew Wiggins drops 35 points in win over the Timberwolves

Andrew Wiggins totaled 35 points (14-19 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in the Warriors’ 123-110 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Fantasy Impact:. Wiggins dropped 35.0 points in the Warriors' win over the Timberwolves while also contributing to every category of...
NBA
ESPN

Stephen Curry scores 40 points as Warriors beat Bulls 119-93

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Stephen Curry put on quite a show for his old college coach from Davidson. The reigning NBA scoring champion piled up 40 points with nine 3-pointers, Draymond Green delivered another all-around effort and the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 119-93 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Leandro Bolmaro: Double-double in season opener

Bolmaro notched 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 98-87 win over G League Ignite. Bolmaro got off to a hot start in his first G League game and finished as one of three Wolves players who scored a game-high 20 points. The 6-foot-7 forward was also a force on the glass, grabbing a team-high 10 boards. The 21-year-old from Argentina appears to be one of the go-to playmakers for the Iowa Wolves and will likely be a solid contributor throughout the G League season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Season-high 33 points in win

VanVleet had 33 points (13-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds, one steal and a block in Wednesday's 109-100 win over the Wizards. VanVleet played 44 minutes and led all scorers on Wednesday with his first 30-point outing of the season. He also logged a team-high plus/minus (plus-15) and remains a big reason why the Raptors are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak. VanVleet will look to pick up where he left off on Friday when Cleveland comes to town.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan: Scores season-high 37 points

DeRozan scored 37 points (15-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Monday's win over the Celtics. DeRozan has scored 30-plus points in two straight games and has cleared the 20-point plateau in six contests in a row, so there's no question he's already established himself as a key cog on the Bulls offense just seven games into the season. The fact that he doesn't have to worry too much on the playmaking side of things has allowed him to concentrate on what he can do best, scoring, and the numbers back that up. Though it's still early in the season, DeRozan's 25.6 points per game would represent his highest per-game output since he posted 27.3 points per tilt during the 2016-17 season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Bryn Forbes: Scores season-high 16 points

Forbes mustered 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a rebound and a steal across 25 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over Milwaukee. Forbes scored a combined three points over his first four appearances, but he has seen an uptick on his playing time -- logging at least 20 minutes in each of his last two games -- and the numbers back that up, as he's scored at least 15 points each time. He shouldn't have problems contributing as long as he sees the hardwood enough, but the last two appearances are certainly a step in the right direction for deep-league managers who trust Forbes' scoring ability and three-point shooting off the bench.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy