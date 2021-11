Reports popped up back in September that former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens only had a short amount of time left on his current WWE contract, reportedly set to expire in January 2022. Owens has remained mostly silent about the situation — outside of a reference to his old Pro Wrestling Guerrilla stable with the Young Bucks and Adam Cole on Twitter — but fans noticed he might have tipped his hand towards his contract expiring on this week's Monday Night Raw. During a promo directed at Big E and Seth Rollins, Owens said, "It might be for three more months, or three more years, that doesn't matter. What matters is every single time I'm on Raw, you can believe I will do everything I can to give the WWE Universe something to remember."

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO