CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Two New FOX Shows Could Face Cancellation

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Two of Fox's newest series might be headed for the chopping block. On Monday, it was confirmed that two of the network's fall freshmen series — The Big Leap and Our Kind of People — are not part of the upcoming midseason schedule. Reports are indicating that both series were designed...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Appearing On Another Iconic Sitcom

An iconic sitcom has added The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco to its all-star cast. Aside from starring in sitcoms, Cuoco is gearing up for Season 2 of The Flight Attendant on HBO Max, where she pulls double-duty as star and executive producer. However, fans will be excited to learn Cuoco will be making an appearance during the 11th season of Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, sharing the news with her followers on social media. Season 11 premiered on Sunday, October 24th, along with other HBO hit shows such as Succession and the final season of Insecure.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Morton
Person
Jon Rudnitsky
Person
Yaya Dacosta
Person
Mallory Jansen
Person
Kevin Daniels
Person
Lance Gross
Person
Scott Foley
Person
Piper Perabo
Person
Morris Chestnut
Person
Rhyon Nicole Brown
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Game’ Is Back: How to Watch the Series Revival for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After six years off the air, fans can officially get back in “The Game.” The rebooted sports dramedy that explores the lives of football players and their families premiered on Paramount+ on November 11. Hosea Chanchez (“Black Lightening”) and Wendy Raquel Robinson (“Insecure”) reprise their roles as footballer Malik Wright, and Wright’s sports agent mother, Tasha Mack. The series, however, will feature a mix of...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Johnny Galecki to EP '90s-Set Internet Startup Comedy in the Works at CBS

Have you ever wondered what Halt and Catch Fire would look like as a multi-camera comedy? If so, you may be in luck. CBS has put into development AOK, a ’90s-set workplace sitcom from executive producers Johnny Galecki (The Big Bang Theory) and John Quaintance (Will & Grace), Deadline reports. The potential series, which is being penned by Quaintance, revolves around “a group of young and mostly idealistic entrepreneurs” at an “underdog Internet company in pre-America Online 1991… who work together, hang out together, and fall in and out of love with each other, all while trying to change their world,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pays Tribute To Longtime Audience Liaison Harriet Margulies

NCIS paid tribute Monday night to the CBS show’s longtime audience liaison Harriet Margulies, who died October 30 in Northridge after suffering a stroke. She was 94. The show honored Margulies with an “In Memoriam” tribute card at the end of Monday night’s episode. Born in Brooklyn, Margulies began her career as a publicist in New York City and later in Los Angeles. She became a production assistant for Universal Television in the 1970’s, where she worked on shows such as Kojak, Magnum P.I. and Quantum Leap. In the 1990’s she began work as an audience liaison for JAG and later NCIS where she connected fans all over the world to the CBS/Belisarius productions. In addition to her work in production, Margulies wrote an episode of Kojak in 1977 and made several on-screen, cameo appearances on Quantum Leap, JAG and NCIS. In an episode of Scene of the Crime, she appeared as a look-a-like Elizabeth Taylor, whom she resembled in her younger years. NCIS honored her last night for her 19 years of service on the program with a tribute card that read “In Memory Of Our Friend And Colleague Harriet Margulies. We Will Miss You.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Post
Variety

Starz Sets ‘Power Book IV: Force’ for February 2022 Premiere, Releases First-Look Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that the next drama in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book IV: Force,” will premiere Feb. 6, 2022. The show stars Joseph Sikora, reprising his “Power” role of Tommy Egan as he leaves New York after losing Ghost (Omari Hardwick). He sets out to close an old wound he has been haunted by for decades, but he ends up caught in a labyrinth of family secrets and lies and finds himself in Chicago’s drug game — between the city’s two biggest crews. Over the course of the first season, Tommy will use his outsider status to his advantage, breaking and...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘This Is Us’ Final Season Gets Premiere Date as NBC Unveils Midseason Schedule

The final season of This Is Us and the return of one of NBC’s iconic shows, Law & Order, highlight the network’s midseason slate. The network will have a dual rollout in the early part of 2022, with several shows premiering in early January and others holding until late February and March, after the Winter Olympics. NBC also has the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, but rather than air an entertainment program afterward, it will roll into live Olympics coverage. “We’re excited to really pull back the curtain in January with big swings across genres that provide something for everyone,” said Susan...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to The Cast Of “The Middle?”

The Middle, upon its 2009 debut, was as relatable as any television show can be, due to its representation of a regular middle-class family. Whether Frankie Heck ( Patricia Heaton) was going to Brick’s ( Atticus Shaffer) school when she was mid-work, Sue Heck ( Eden Sher) was trying to be more visible at school, or Brick was living in his tiny little world, the struggling family from Jasper, Indiana, made good television, enough to secure a solid nine-season run. Upon its farewell leg, Heaton said of their time at the show: “ We are together all the time. We know everybody’s everything about each other’s lives. Everybody has moved on and done things; people getting married, crew, and writers alike. So, I think the last table read we do is going to be difficult.” Even for such a tight-knit group of people, the end did come, and it’s been a few years. Here’s what the cast has been up to since:
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

‘La Brea’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

“La Brea” has been renewed for Season 2 at NBC, the broadcaster announced Friday. Seven episodes of the drama series have aired to date. Per NBC, the show’s pilot has been viewed by 19.8 million people with a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 across all platforms. In the show, a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand...
BREA, CA
tvinsider.com

‘Joe Millionaire’: Iconic Reality Show Returning to Fox With a New Twist

Fox is bringing back its classic reality series Joe Millionaire, the popular dating show that took the world by storm in 2003. Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer is set to add a new twist to the original format, featuring two single men… with one major difference — one’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT. Twenty women will date both men, but they will have no idea which Joe is rich. The series, produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and SallyAnn Salsano of 495 Productions, is scheduled to premiere in January 2022.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

FOX Rebooting One of Its Classic Shows

Joe Millionaire, one of the most-watched reality dating shows in history, is coming back. FOX just announced that the show is returning, but this time with a twist. The show first debuted in 2003 and chronicled single women vying for the affection of a bachelor they thought to be a millionaire. In the finale, the man reveals that he is not. But, if the woman chooses to continue the relationship, the couple wins a high-valued prize. The show was watched by an average of 34 million viewers. A follow-up season, The Next Joe Millionaire, was not as successful.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Prodigal Son' Star Lands New Movie Role After Show's Cancellation

Halston Sage is moving on from Prodigal Son. Six months after the procedural drama was canceled by Fox after just two seasons, the actress has added a new credit to her name, starring in and executive producing the indie comedy The List, Deadline confirmed in late October. The film is produced by Tobias Weymar, Annie Mahoney, and Mark Fasano for Nickel City Pictures, with Rob Lederer, Steve Vitolo,, Eric B Fleischman, and Maurice Fadida executive producing alongside Sage.
MOVIES
Deadline

Friday Ratings: ABC Is King Of The Night With ‘Shark Tank’ And ’20/20′

It was a Friday night filled with sharing the ratings wealth among the networks. A three-way tie atop the demo wars on the night saw ABC’s Shark Tank and newsmag 20/20 both score an 0.5, with the WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox also coming in with an 0.5, the latter a momentum-builder for next weekend’s Survivor’s Series pay-per-view event. At ABC, Shark Tank’s Episode 6 was highlighted by a company advising on pre-nuptial agreements. ABC’s 20/20 kept the ball moving with the story of a true crime writer who helped free a woman wrongly accused of her son’s death. Meanwhile, the CBS...
TV SHOWS
UPI News

FOX revives dating competition show 'Joe Millionaire'

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- FOX has announced it is reviving its dating competition series, Joe Millionaire, for a new season nearly 20 years after it initially debuted. Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer is expected to premiere on the network in January. It will be available on the free streaming service Tubi after its television run.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: FOX Puts a New Twist on 2003 Dating Show

Joe Millionaire is coming back to FOX after 18 years, but there is a new twist for the reality dating series. This time around, there will be two single men looking for love. Only one will be a real millionaire and the ladies won’t know which one. The new Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer series will arrive in January 2022.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Righteous Gemstones: Is the HBO TV Show Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

An HBO comedy, The Righteous Gemstones stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine, Walton Goggins, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, and Greg Alan Williams. The comedy centers on the Gemstones, a family of televangelists. Although patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone (Goodman) built an empire out of his televangelism and megachurch ministries, he now finds himself and his family at something of a crossroads.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy