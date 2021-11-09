Here’s how the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will be spent in Georgia

ATLANTA — Road work in your neighborhood could start soon with money from the President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.

Congress approved the $1.2 trillion plan over the weekend.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson spent Monday looking at potential changes throughout Georgia that will affect your commute.

Some say those changes are welcome but others say they are costly and might not ever get done.

David Lloyd Davis has been waiting for the day that transit and infrastructure in his area would catch up with other parts of the metro.

“It’s definitely something that’s long overdue,” Davis said. “I think to spend that money is to look at areas like Southwest Atlanta that don’t have the infrastructure and figure out ways to connect the communities.”

But many are still waiting for transportation promises in the past to become a reality.

“The southern arc of the Beltline will bring service to the areas of the city and the populations of our city who are most dependent on public transportation,” said Matthew Rao with BeltLine Rail Now.

This time, the hope is with a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that just passed the House and Senate. It includes more than $10 billion in money for Georgia projects alone.

Some $8.9 billion is expected to go toward highway projects. Another $1.3 billion is for transit expansion.

Another $979 million goes toward bridge repair, airport improvements and electric vehicle charging stations in Georgia.

“At the end of the day, it’s not free. Somebody’s going to pay for it. And most likely, it’s going to be our kids and grandkids that are paying for this,” said Jay Williams, president of the Stoneridge Group.

Williams told Johnson that he is skeptical the bill will deliver on all of its promises.

“I don’t think most Americans are really going to see the impact of this other than the fact that it’s going to probably continue to increase inflation,” Williams said.

There are 374 Georgia bridges and more than 2,000 miles of highway that the White House considers in “poor condition.”

At MARTA, they’re preparing to use the money that’s distributed to them ASAP.

“This is an exciting time,” said Manjeet Ranu with MARTA.

MARTA officials want to upgrade technology they use to power the system that operates the trains and busses.

“We have a system that’s also undergoing repair and renovation. And this will help close the gap to do things like we’re doing today,” Ranu said.

But critics caution that any infrastructure changes are still years away from reality.

“Things take longer than expected. Environmental studies cost money. So don’t expect this to be really $1.2 trillion. It’s highly likely to be more and be delayed,” said Tom Schatz with Citizens Against Government Waste.

Senator Jon Ossoff, who supported the bill, posted on Twitter the breakdown for Georgia cities.

$11 million for Albany

$24 million for Athens-Clarke County

$25 million for Augusta-Richmond County

$5.8 million for Brunswick

$5.5 million for Cartersville

$33 million for the Chattanooga/NW Georgia area

$20.7 million for Columbus-Muscogee County

$9 million for Dalton

$13.8 million for Gainesville

$6 million for Hinesville

$16 million for Macon-Bibb County

$14.4 million for Rome

$30.7 million for Savannah

$9 million for Valdosta

$15 million for Warner Robins

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group