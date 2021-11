Getting out of town for Thanksgiving? This year, you can expect pre-pandamic crowds, in the air and on the road. Thanksgiving is one of the most celebrated holidays across the U.S., prompting lots of movement via air and land. With the pandemic, things have shifted a bit, but, now that there are COVID-19 vaccines available across all states, the holiday will likely feel a bit more normal than it did last year.

