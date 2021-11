There are some foods at Disney World that we just can’t get enough of. Plastic cheese, cheeseburger pods, dole whip, corn dog nuggets — we could go on and on! And, one of our absolute favorite things to eat in Disney World are the noodles over at ‘Ohana in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. We’ve had some ups and downs with the dish, like when they weren’t on the menu when the restaurant reopened in July (they were later brought back!). But, we unfortunately have some very sad news again about one of our favorite side dishes.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO