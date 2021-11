SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Northwood Falcons will remain in Class 4A. The news comes just weeks after it looked like the Falcons would be making a move to Class 5A. The Falcons appealed after original enrollment numbers came out. Schools in Class 4A must have an enrollment between 626 and 1,063 students. The school was set to become members of District 1-5A from 2022-2024 before the appeal was won. The Falcons will play North Desoto on Friday for the District 1-4A crown in football.

