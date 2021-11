The Cy-Fair ISD board of trustees unanimously voted Nov. 8 to name the district’s new administration building after Superintendent Mark Henry. He has been an educator for four decades and has served as CFISD’s superintendent since 2011. In that time, he has been named Region 4 ESC Superintendent of the Year and has been a finalist for Texas Superintendent of the Year.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO