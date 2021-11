FULLERTON, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton men's basketball is picked to finish seventh in the Big West Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll, the conference announced Wednesday. Senior guard, Tray Maddox Jr., has been selected to the Preseason All-Big West Coaches' Team. Maddox Jr. led the team in scoring during the 2020-21 season with 15.9 points per game. Last year he was fifth in the conference in field-goal percentage at 47.3. He is tops in the Big West in threes made per game (2.79), three-point field goal percentage (40.6) and second in total threes made with 31.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO