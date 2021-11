The S&P 500 has shown itself to be bullish yet again on Monday, but I am a bit concerned about the overall attitude of the market as it has been straight up in the air for a while. In other words, this is a market that is probably overbought on just about any metric you use. Nonetheless, you clearly cannot be a seller, as it has been so strong. I believe that the 4600 level underneath should be a significant amount of support, and then the 4550 level that was the previous high.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO