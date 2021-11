The DAX Index rallied a bit on Wednesday but gave back gains yet again as we have multiple days in a row. At this point, we are hovering around the 16,000 level and trying to - at the very least - kill a little bit of time or “chop wood”, as we had gotten here far too quickly. At this point, the €16,000 level has been a significant attraction for the market, so now if it offered support that is a very good look, because it suggests that people are still trying to push higher.

