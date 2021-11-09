Examining a killer's path of violence

The man who shot and killed Matthew Toste in downtown Santa Rosa wants to have his sentence reduced. After a jury had found Joseph Kenneth Lopez Jr. guilty, he was sentenced to 15 years to life for murder, plus 25 to life for using a gun, plus 3 years and 8 months for other enhancements. However, while he was appealing the decision, a new law went into effect which changed the mandatory 25-year enhancement to a discretionary sentence. As a result, his attorney will argue today that the 25 year enhancement should be removed “in the furtherance of justice.” The prosecution will argue that striking down the gun enhancement would be an abuse of the judge’s discretion. Lopez shot and killed Toste back in 2006 when Toste tried to protect two women from being harassed and grabbed by Lopez and four other gang members.

