Public Safety

Examining a killer's path of violence

FOX2now.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI says that Perez Reed, 25,...

fox2now.com

CBS Detroit

True Crime: Jonbenét Ramsey Bombshell Allegations: Boulder Police Accused Of Sitting On Crucial Dna Evidence

Today, Dr. Oz examines bombshell new allegations in the investigation of JonBenét Ramsey’s brutal murder. Investigative reporter Paula Woodward speaks out about never-before-seen case files that allegedly reveal Boulder authorities are sitting on evidence from the Ramsey family’s basement that could be analyzed using modern DNA testing and solve the case once and for all. She also tells Dr. Oz why she thinks police refuse to consider a suspect other than JonBenét’s late mom, Patsy Ramsey, and how this case will go unsolved if it remains in the jurisdiction of the Boulder Police Department.
BOULDER, CO
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE
KAKE TV

WPD detectives meet with others to re-examine I-70 Killer cold case

Wichita, Kan. (KAKE) -- April 11th, 1992, A day that still resonates in Wichita all these years later. It was the night Patrica Smith and Patricia Magers were shot and killed in a bridal shop near Kellogg and Oliver. Police say the two Women are consider some of the I-70 killer's six victims.
WICHITA, KS
South Florida Times

Corey Jones killer Raja’s appeal fails

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Supreme Court rejected the appeal of a police ofﬁcer convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder for the fatal shooting of a Black motorist whose car had broken down on an interstate off-ramp. In a two-paragraph statement, the court said it would not consider...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
#Fbi
ksro.com

Matthew Toste’s Killer Seeks Reduced Sentence

The man who shot and killed Matthew Toste in downtown Santa Rosa wants to have his sentence reduced. After a jury had found Joseph Kenneth Lopez Jr. guilty, he was sentenced to 15 years to life for murder, plus 25 to life for using a gun, plus 3 years and 8 months for other enhancements. However, while he was appealing the decision, a new law went into effect which changed the mandatory 25-year enhancement to a discretionary sentence. As a result, his attorney will argue today that the 25 year enhancement should be removed “in the furtherance of justice.” The prosecution will argue that striking down the gun enhancement would be an abuse of the judge’s discretion. Lopez shot and killed Toste back in 2006 when Toste tried to protect two women from being harassed and grabbed by Lopez and four other gang members.
SANTA ROSA, CA
wfxg.com

Prosecutor: Arbery's killers 'did everything' on assumptions

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The prosecution has given its opening statement in the trial of three white men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery last year in Georgia. Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said the men chased Arbery for five minutes, and one threatened to shoot him, as they cut off his escape from a Georgia subdivision and killed the 25-year-old Black man with a shotgun.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Public Safety
republictimes.net

Trooper’s killer sentenced

An East St. Louis man charged in the fatal shooting of Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins of Waterloo in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to nearly 40 years in prison. Christopher Grant, 47, was ordered to serve 480 months, with credit given for 27 months already served....
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2now.com

Hearing held today for man accused of killing Pontoon Beach officer

Hearing held today for man accused of killing Pontoon Beach officer. Hearing held today for man accused of killing Pontoon Beach officer. The dangers of using digital tags to track your devices. Head-on collision closes Muegge Road in St. Charles. 2021 Florissant Veterans Parade is largest in event's history. Suspect...
PONTOON BEACH, IL
Daily Mail

Man, 37, jailed for life 22 years ago for 'murdering his mother when he was just 14' appeals to state Supreme Court after experts found 'gasoline' on his shoe used as evidence he burned her body was just rubber from the sole

A Missouri man, 37, who was sentenced to prison for the death of his mother when he was just 14 years old because police said he showed no emotion as his mom lay lifeless on the floor could be freed as the state Supreme Court considers his case. Attorneys for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Texas man beat 2-year-old girl to death for putting shoes on wrong feet

A Texas man will spend the rest of his life in prison for beating his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter to death after the little girl put her shoes on the wrong feet. Jadin Nunez, 27, was sentenced in Bell County last week after a jury found him guilty of murdering Shannah McAlpine back in 2019, the Killeen Daily Herald reports.
TEXAS STATE
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso teen charged with stabbing newborn to death minutes after birth is released from jail in plea deal

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman who was jailed in 2018 for allegedly stabbing her newborn baby has accepted a plea deal and is now free, according to court records. Erica Gomez, who was 17-years old in 2018, was originally charged with capital murder. According to ABC-7 news archives, the baby had nine wounds consistent The post El Paso teen charged with stabbing newborn to death minutes after birth is released from jail in plea deal appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

