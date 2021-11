An Iowa City man was arrested early Sunday after reportedly breaking into the home of a woman he’s had a relationship with and assaulting her. 28-year-old Brian Smith of Muscatine Avenue and the woman have reportedly been in an intimate relationship over the last two and a half years that was described as on-and-off. He showed up at the woman’s house around 12:15 am and reportedly broke in. Smith allegedly pinned the woman down and assaulted her, resulting in injuries that police say included a bite mark on her head and redness to the neck area.

