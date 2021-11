A blood drive hosted by the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the Freeman Hospital West conference rooms in Joplin. The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole provider of blood and plasma products to Freeman Health System and more than 40 other hospitals in its 40-county service area. The organization is experiencing lower-than-normal donations while seeing higher-than-normal hospital blood usage, resulting in a one- to two-day supply of blood.

