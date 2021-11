New York state is running out of money for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and is asking for more funding from the federal government. Gov. Kathy Hochul says $996 million is needed to help tenants and landlords still struggling because of the pandemic and has been requested from the U.S. Department of Treasury. Because funds are dwindling, the state will begin limiting who can apply for rent relief starting on Sunday night. Tenants in Dutchess, Nassau, Niagara, Oneida, Saratoga, Suffolk and Westchester counties will be able to apply until money runs out. Households anywhere in the state with income between 80% and 120% the area median income will also still be able to apply for assistance.

