Bondo :: 77

(CBS Los Angeles) — Adele is back. The superstar singer/songwriter, winner of 15 Grammy Awards, will appear in a new primetime special this Sunday on CBS. Adele One Night Only will feature a concert performance debuting some of her first new material in six years along with many classic favorites. The special will also include an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they discuss the new songs and the stories behind them, along with the personal issues she’s faced in her time away. Adele is set to release her fourth studio album on November 19. The groundbreaking album, entitled 30, deals with her divorce, among other topics, as she revealed in an Instagram Live session. The first single is called “Easy On Me,” which was released last week. According to Rolling Stone, the album leads off with a track called “Strangers by Nature” and includes “Cry Your Heart Out,” “I Drink Wine,” and “Woman Like Me.” The concert performance was recently recorded at Los Angeles’s Griffith Observatory in front of a small, distinguished audience. The two-hour event will be broadcast Sunday, November 14, 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET / 8:00-10:00 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand through Paramount+.

