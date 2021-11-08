CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bondo :: 77

aquariumdrunkard.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVia Los Angeles, Bondo is a four piece riffing on a vibe something like Spiderland floating...

aquariumdrunkard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
aquariumdrunkard.com

Matt Lajoie :: Red Resonant Earth

Matt Lajoie has been a wellspring of cosmically attuned guitar explorations under a multitude of monikers since co-founding the uncannily prolific Flower Room label with Ash Brooks in 2017. With a personal and collaborative catalog hovering near triple digits, and having already logged two releases this fall with the always-excellent Garden Portal and Jewel Garden labels, it’s hard to say that Lajoie ever really ‘returns’ with a new album so much as he seems to manifest them.
MUSIC
aquariumdrunkard.com

The Mamas & the Papas :: People Like Us

It’s a classic case of the ignored “contractual obligation” album. By late 1971 (fifty years ago this month), the Mamas & the Papas had all but fizzled out. The overnight, rollercoaster trajectory from Greenwich folkies to Hollywood excess was fast and turbulent. While their unique high harmony blend revolutionized popular music, the group’s legendary overindulgence and straining inner turmoil came crashing almost immediately. Casting a looming shadow over their (intentionally curated) sleek public image, it frankly seems like a bit of a minor miracle that their final offering (the result of legal pressure by the label) offers such a fascinating and rewarding listen.
MUSIC
aquariumdrunkard.com

Sleeper And Snake :: Fresco Shed

A two-piece from Melbourne, Australia, Sleeper And Snake is the nom de tune of the collaboration between Al Montfort and Amy Hill. Aesthetically moody and mid-fi, the project’s two releases seemingly exist outside of current trendscapes, instead recalling various shades of 80s UK underground. Sans obvious pastiche and post-punk in approach, last year’s sleeper lp, Fresco Shed, is comprised of a low-stakes charm not unlike The Raincoats, The Way of The Vaselines or the Breeders’ 4AD debut, Pod. High praise, indeed.
MUSIC
aquariumdrunkard.com

Bitchin Bajas :: Switched On Ra

Chicago kosmische collective Bitchin Bajas covered Sun Ra’s “Angels and Demons At Play” back in 2017 on their brilliant Bajas Fresh double LP. And it was so good that it left the band’s fans clamoring for an encore. Well, here it is: Switched On Ra: eight awesome Sun Ra interpretations, a fitting tribute to a composer whose stature seems to grow with each passing year. The mood is reverent — but not too reverent, because where’s the fun in that? At various points throughout Switched, Cooper Crain, Rob Frye, and Daniel Quinlivan locate the ecstasy, the playfulness, and the mystery lurking in every tune, with interlocking rhythms, Saturnian melodies, and exotic overtones floating through the mix. “The music is a journey, the journey is endless,” Ra once wrote, and here, the Bajas prove themselves to be more than ready for the trip. | t wilcox.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Rolling Stone

See Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Bring ‘The Future’ Songs to ‘CBS Mornings’

Fresh off the release of their new album The Future, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats performed three songs from the LP for CBS Mornings’ Saturday Sessions. Performing live from New York’s Beacon Theater, the Denver rock outfit delivered “Love Don’t,” “Face Down in the Moment” and “Survivor” from their third studio album, the follow-up to their 2018 LP Tearing at the Seams; Rateliff also released a solo album, And It’s Still Alright, in 2020. Rateliff and the Night Sweats wrote and recorded The Future at the singer’s studio near Denver with producer Bradley Cook. “I look at the album overall as a big question,”...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform Section.80 Deep Cuts At Day N Vegas

Kendrick Lamar played his only show of the year last night, headlining the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas. He celebrated the 10th anniversary of his debut album Section.80 by performing deep cuts like “Fuck Your Ethnicity,” “A.D.H.D.,” “HiiiPower,” “Hol’ Up,” “Chapter Ten,” and “Ronald Reagan Era (His Evils).” After that, he ran through a career-spanning set of his hits from every album in chronological order, eventually bringing his cousin Baby Keem out to do their recent collaborations “Family Ties” and “Range Brothers.” Watch some clips from his set below.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Seattle

‘Adele One Night Only’ Welcomes Back The Superstar Performer This Sunday

(CBS Los Angeles) — Adele is back. The superstar singer/songwriter, winner of 15 Grammy Awards, will appear in a new primetime special this Sunday on CBS. Adele One Night Only will feature a concert performance debuting some of her first new material in six years along with many classic favorites. The special will also include an interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they discuss the new songs and the stories behind them, along with the personal issues she’s faced in her time away. Adele is set to release her fourth studio album on November 19. The groundbreaking album, entitled 30, deals with her divorce, among other topics, as she revealed in an Instagram Live session. The first single is called “Easy On Me,” which was released last week. According to Rolling Stone, the album leads off with a track called “Strangers by Nature” and includes “Cry Your Heart Out,” “I Drink Wine,” and “Woman Like Me.” The concert performance was recently recorded at Los Angeles’s Griffith Observatory in front of a small, distinguished audience. The two-hour event will be broadcast Sunday, November 14, 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET / 8:00-10:00 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand through Paramount+.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Via Los Angeles#Patreon
aquariumdrunkard.com

The Aquarium Drunkard Show: SIRIUS/XMU (7pm PST, Channel 35)

Via satellite, transmitting from northeast Los Angeles — the Aquarium Drunkard Show on SIRIUS/XMU, channel 35. 7pm California time, Wednesdays. SIRIUS 684: Intro ++ The Clean – Tally Ho! ++ The Shaky Hands – Why And How Come ++ Fergus & Geronimo – Girls With English Accents ++ Sensations Fix – Barnhouse Effect ++ White Fence – Allison Road ++ Philip Frobos – No Packages Today ++ Sleeper And Snake – Shoot Through ++ Cate Le Bon – Running Away ++ Bong Wish – My Luv ++ Mega Bog – Diary of a Rose ++ Tronics – T.V. On In Bed ++ The Velvet Underground – Sad Song (demo) ++ Painted Fruits – Gender ++ Pugh Rogefeldt – Dinga Linga Lena ++ Michel Polnareff – Computer’s Dream ++ Nino Ferrer – Cannabis ++ Serge Gainsbourg – Requiem Pour Un Con ++ Damon – Don’t You Feel Me ++ Bethlehem Progressive Ensemble – Call To Worship (Make Way) ++ Marius Cultier – Qui Coulè Manman-ou ++ Clive Zanda – Ogun ++ Alfonzo Lovo – La Gigantona ++ Marius Cultier – Zandoli (excerpt) ++ Richard Raux & Hamsa – A Coltrane ++ Les Dum’s – La Danse Des Grands Singes Nus ++ Alfonzo Lovo – Tropical Jazz ++ Jean-Claude Vannier – Danger (BOF “Cannabis”) ++ Marcos Valle – Dez Leis ++ Arthur Verocai – Dedicada a ela ++ Art Feynman – Slow Down ++ Monster Rally – Siberian Girls ++ Johnny Trunk – Sister Woo ++ Monster Rally – Adventure ++ Marc Moulin-Le Saule ++ Doris – You Never Come Closer ++ Thee Oh Sees – Stick Hulks ++ Orions Belte – Am I Demon (Aquarium Drunkard Session) ++ Orions Belte – 2009 (Aquarium Drunkard Session) ++ Pink Floyd – Rain In The Country (Zabriskie Point sessions)
LOS ANGELES, CA
aquariumdrunkard.com

Aquarium Drunkard Book Club: Chapter Eleven

Welcome back to the stacks. It’s Aquarium Drunkard’s Book Club, our monthly gathering of recent (or not so recent) recommended reading. Your librarians this month are Justin Gage, Tyler Wilcox, Jarrod Annis, and Kyle Fortinsky. White Light/White Heat: The Velvet Underground Day-By-Day, Richie Unterberger: Todd Haynes’ recent/recommended Velvet Underground doc...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Wants A Big ‘Traditional Wedding’ With An Unlimited Budget To Marry Sam Asghari

The ‘Toxic’ singer has huge plans for her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari, and it seems like Britney Spears wants to go all out to celebrate her love!. Love is in the air! Britney Spears reportedly has high hopes for when she ties the knot with her fiancé Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old popstar isn’t concerned about the price tag, when she eventually weds the 27-year-old personal trainer! A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the singer is hoping for when Sam eventually becomes her husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
chattanoogacw.com

Trace Adkins, wife Victoria Pratt share adorable moment before CMA Awards

Country star Trace Adkins and his wife Victoria Pratt shared an adorable moment goofing off Wednesday night while getting ready for the 55th Annual CMA Awards. The Canadian actress posted a video to Twitter gushing over Adkins' song he wrote on the fly in their dressing room. "My baby keeping us entertained while getting ready for the #CMAs," she wrote.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

TikTok's Ladydrivah 2.0 death rocks truckertok: What happened to her?

News of the death of creator Ladydrivah 2.0 has spread on TikTok and her passing has seen a flood of video tributes on the platform, making their final call for her. Ladydriver 2.0, also known as Rachelle, has passed away, according to numerous videos dedicated to her captioned ‘RIP’. Fellow truck drivers, meanwhile, took to their CB radios to make a final call for Ladydriver 2.0.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy