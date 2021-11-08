Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (11/8)

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 40s. Skies will continue to be on the clear side and winds will be calm. As we continue to get closer to the afternoon hours, we will still see plenty of sunshine, with sunrise at 7:11. Winds will continue to remain on the calm side, then pick up a bit from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will increase to the 70s by the top of the noon hour. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, which could tie record highs in some cities and break records in others. Winds will pick up for a brief moment around the middle of the afternoon, coming from the south around 10-15 mph, then be back on the light side around 5-10 mph. Skies will continue to be on the clear side. Going into the evening hours, we are looking to have clear skies. Temperatures will only drop to the 50s for low and winds will continue to come from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, winds are looking to be coming from the south still, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour expected. Temperatures will only reach the upper 70s to low 80s, so a bit cooler than today. We could see a mix of sun and clouds for this Wednesday, with temperatures in the 80s for highs. A cold front will move through the region in the late afternoon, dropping our overnight lows to the 30s and 40s for the Concho Valley. Temperatures will only reach the 50s for highs on Thursday, making it a bit cooler than usual. Then we will be in the 60s and 70s for the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Rain showers look like this could develop around the noon hour on Sunday of this next weekend, but this could easily adjust as we get closer to the weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO