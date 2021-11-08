CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (11/8)

kptv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Monday, Nov. 8th, 3:30 P.M. It has been a spectacular day across the region with lots of sunshine. Temperatures have been up to around normal for this time of year…into the mid 50s. A weather system...

www.kptv.com

mymoinfo.com

2021 – 2022 Winter Weather Outlook

(Jefferson County) This week is recognized as Winter Weather Preparedness Week. We had a chance to speak with Meteorologist Alex Elmore with the National Weather Service in St. Louis about the weather outlook for the upcoming winter months. Elmore says a La Niña weather pattern will be present across the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
WLFI.com

A cold morning with a chance for snow this afternoon

(WLFI) - Good Monday morning! This morning, low temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s region-wide with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. We will see some sunshine however more clouds will begin to move in late this morning into the afternoon. A quick-moving system will bring the chance...
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 11/15 Monday Morning Forecast

Morning! A clipper system brought a touch of rain showers overnight, with even some light snow to the north and west. Much of the precip has now moved out, but you’ll want to watch for any leftover slick spots. We’re waking up to temps mainly in the 30s. Today is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WAFF

Monday Morning Forecast

COLD start to your Monday with temps in the 30s but feeling like the 20s. No issues with visibility this morning, so no extra time is needed to get to your destination this AM. Bundle up this morning! Layers are a must and cover those extremities. Temperatures will slowly warm...
ENVIRONMENT
fox5atlanta.com

Monday morning weather forecast

Some Georgians experienced the coldest temperatures so far this season over the weekend. Now, we're on the upswing through midweek.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 11/15 Monday Afternoon Forecast

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, cold and blustery with a slight chance of showers. Expect highs in the upper 40s with feels like temps in the low 40s and 30s much of the day. Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold and blustery. Temps will fall into the 30s again with feels like temps in the low 30s and 20s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
conchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Monday, November 15th

To start off our Monday morning, we are looking to have temperatures in the 40s. Skies will continue to be on the clear side and winds will be calm. As we continue to get closer to the afternoon hours, we will still see plenty of sunshine, with sunrise at 7:11. Winds will continue to remain on the calm side, then pick up a bit from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will increase to the 70s by the top of the noon hour. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, which could tie record highs in some cities and break records in others. Winds will pick up for a brief moment around the middle of the afternoon, coming from the south around 10-15 mph, then be back on the light side around 5-10 mph. Skies will continue to be on the clear side. Going into the evening hours, we are looking to have clear skies. Temperatures will only drop to the 50s for low and winds will continue to come from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, winds are looking to be coming from the south still, with speeds up to 20 miles per hour expected. Temperatures will only reach the upper 70s to low 80s, so a bit cooler than today. We could see a mix of sun and clouds for this Wednesday, with temperatures in the 80s for highs. A cold front will move through the region in the late afternoon, dropping our overnight lows to the 30s and 40s for the Concho Valley. Temperatures will only reach the 50s for highs on Thursday, making it a bit cooler than usual. Then we will be in the 60s and 70s for the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Rain showers look like this could develop around the noon hour on Sunday of this next weekend, but this could easily adjust as we get closer to the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
kptv.com

FOX 12 FORECAST - LIGHT SHOWERS THIS EVENING, DRIER DAYS AHEAD!

Monday, Nov. 15th, 3:00 P.M. Rain and wind arrived right on schedule at midday. Peak gusts were in the 30-40 mph range for most of us. The wind died down once the cold front passed through early this afternoon. This is the leading edge of much colder air. Temperatures continue falling all through this evening as light showers continue. In general we just have a few showers an light wind after sunset.
ENVIRONMENT
WCTV

Charles’ Morning Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Nov. 15

Parker Coleman creates Southern Mac and Cheese recipe on GMS Sunday Good Morning Show. Sunday morning's temperatures were some of the coldest so far this season, but how long will the chill last? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast. Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 13. Updated: Nov. 13,...
ENVIRONMENT
WCTV

Charles’ Morning Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Nov. 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The chill was back Monday morning as locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia reported temperatures in the 30s and 40s as of 5 a.m. Temperatures will not change much until sunrise, but abundant sunshine will allow for the temperatures to increase. Highs will be a little bit warmer than Sunday and be closer to 70.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
KEYT

Monday morning forecast November 15th

Temperatures are falling across the region, making Monday feel a bit more seasonal. The coast will be in the 70s and interior in the 80s. The day will be bright with weak offshore flow, but the marine layer will head back by night with onshore flow. The ridge of high pressure is also flattening as a strong storm moves into the Pacific Northwest.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Chances, Cold Conditions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Well, if you had forgotten what snow looks like, this weekend was for you. The good news is that in most places snow was light with no accumulation and few if any slick spots being reported. There are exceptions to the rule though, like up in the Laurels, where they have seen some minor accumulations. I have snow coming to an end for most places by 9:00 a.m. at the latest. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The only exception will be places north of I-80 where temperatures remain cold enough for snow along with conditions that appear to be conducive for lake...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Temperatures Linger Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Wintry weather has moved out, but the cold continues for now. Another cold morning in #Chicago. Wind chills in the teens for some. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/LFK61aoA8h — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 15, 2021 A brisk Monday morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s. The rest of the day holds for a mostly cloudy sky with highs only touching near 40°. A passing flurry or snow shower is possible at times. Tuesday brings rebounding temperatures into the 50s
CHICAGO, IL

