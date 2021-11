DULUTH, Minn. — More than 125 booths were set up at the DECC Thursday for the ninth annual Junk Hunt which is much more than a garage sale. One person’s trash might be another’s treasure, vendors and shoppers come from all over the country for this annual event, and having been around for almost 10 years now, it gains the recognition it deserves because vendors come with refurbished, vintage and antique goods that people love to look through.

DULUTH, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO