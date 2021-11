It started with the marble. Before any walls came down or paint swatches were selected, Andrea Fisk and Jess Thomas Hinshaw of Shapeless Studio took their clients—a young New York City couple who had recently made the move uptown to Harlem—to their first stone yard. “We probably looked at like, I don’t know, 100 different kinds of stone with them. But when they came to this one, their faces completely lit up,” recalls Fisk of the swirly, veined turquoise Calacatta. “Honestly it was like watching someone fall in love at first sight.”

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO