Professor of political science James Scott GRD ’67 became the first Yale affiliate to ever receive the A.SK Social Science award last week. Scott accepted the 2021 award at a Nov. 2 ceremony in Berlin, Germany. The A.SK Social Science Award recognizes those who have made important contributions to economic reform. Previous winners include philosopher Martha Nussbaum, who helped develop the capabilities approach. This approach, used by the United Nations, proposes that welfare cannot be measured by income alone, but also by one’s emotional and creative potential. Another past winner is Harvard professor Raj Chetty, who created a database that identifies regions of the United States with high chances of remaining in poverty. The award is distributed every two years.

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO