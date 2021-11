As expected, the fog of fall festivals is starting to clear up and Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer” is being brought back down to earth. Some critics are waking up to Spencer’s mediocrity. It was inevitably going to happen. It went from an 88 on Metacritic during fall festival season to now a 77. Of course, K-Stew stands a good chance of winning the Oscar (the narrative is too irresistible for Academy voters), but “Spencer” is no “Jackie” — the latter was at least infused with frightening real-world dynamics that felt closer to the truth.

