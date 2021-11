At B. McDaniel Intermediate School, it’s teamwork that makes the dream work. Teachers and counselors working in teams with specific groups of students throughout the year, making sure that academic and personal needs are met each and every day. Teachers collaborating with teachers to make sure students don’t fall behind. Staff members working with families to help solve problems and overcome difficulties. Nurses, custodians and cafeteria workers dedicated to the safety and good health of all students. Volunteers who fill in the gaps, serving as tutors, mentors and friends.

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO