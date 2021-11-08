CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul George Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA announced that LA Clippers forward Paul George has been named Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, November 1 through Sunday, November 7. This is George’s 10th-career Player of the Week Award...

nbcsportsedge.com

NBA Player Props, November 9th: Giannis and Bucks, Paul George

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Paul George O/U 7.5 Rebounds vs. Blazers. Paul George has been on a tear to...
Kia MVP Ladder: Key tests loom in award chase for Stephen Curry

• Get NBA League Pass NOW: Stream FREE for 7 days. Steve Kerr volunteered a viewing tip recently for nights when Stephen Curry feels threatened enough to dial up a masterpiece. Curry scorched the Atlanta Hawks for an NBA-season-high 50 points Monday in a 127-113 victory, finishing a perfect 13...
Wolves Drop To Clippers, 129-102

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 23 points, Reggie Jackson added 21 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-102 on Saturday night for their seventh victory in a row. Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 12 rebounds, Eric Bledsoe had 14 points and nine assists...
Chuck Checks In: Bulls Kick-Off First Night Of Staples Center Series vs. Clippers

Bulls (8-4, 3-2 on the road) at Clippers ( 8-4, 6-2 at home), 8:30CT. RADIO 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington, 8:15 CT pregame. TV: NBCSCH: Jason Benetti and Stacey King, 8:30 CT. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan and LaVine: 25ppg. LAC: George (26 ppg) LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- DeRozan...
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
LeBron James Lookalike Has NBA Fans Losing Their Minds

Sunday night, a photo of a LeBron James lookalike went viral on social media, during the Lakers’ win over the Rockets at Staples Center. While LeBron was on the floor, with the Lakers up on the Rockets, 40-24, a man who looks stunningly similar to LeBron appeared in the background.
NBA
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Boston Celtics And Free Damian Lillard

Two teams that receive a ton of interest on a weekly basis are the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in American sports, having some of the greatest teams come together in Boston including the Bill Russell-led squads that won multiple championships. But the last time the franchise won a title was in 2008, meaning 13 empty seasons have passed.
NBA
Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
