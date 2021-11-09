CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dear Rider' profiles snowboarding pioneer

WHO CAN RESIST a story about a genius building something from nothing and an “overnight sensation” decades in the making? The sports documentary “Dear Rider” (9 p.m., HBO) profiles the late Jake Burton Carpenter (1954-2019), the visionary who helped create the phenomenon of snowboarding that went from a fringe sport to...

www.unionleader.com

411mania.com

Quantum Leap Star, Legendary Character Actor Dean Stockwell Passes Away

The world has lost a beloved character actor in Dean Stockwell, best known for his work on Quantum Leap. Stockwell passed away on Sunday morning in his home of natural causes, a family representative confirmed to Deadline. He was 85. Bakula paid tribute to his co-star, issuing a statement on...
MUSIC
snowboardcanada.com

Vans x PUBLIC snowboards “Out Of the Public Eye”

Creativity and community take the lead in new short film featuring Darrell Mathes, Kas Lemmens and shared team roster. Montreal QC. (Oct. 18, 2021) – Vans Snow proudly presents a new short film in partnership with PUBLIC Snowboards, Out Of The Public Eye, featuring Darrell Mathes, and Kas Lemmens, along with appearances from several other team riders. Founded by professional snowboarder Joe Sexton, PUBLIC is all about building community and enabling free expression and individuality. Out Of The Public Eye is a visual manifestation of this shared ethos between PUBLIC and Vans.
ENTERTAINMENT
Awful Announcing

Director Fernando Villena talks “Dear Rider,” on Jake Burton Carpenter and Burton Snowboards: “This was the startup of startups.”

Tuesday sees the premiere of Dear Rider on HBO (9:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT) and HBO Max. The documentary, from director Fernando Villena and Red Bull Media House, covers the story of Jake Burton Carpenter. Burton Carpenter built snowboarding into an eventual Olympic sport and built his Burton Snowboards company into a world leader, but faced significant health challenges, including nerve disease Miller Fisher Syndrome and cancer (which claimed his life in 2019). Villena spoke to AA recently about the film, and said what particularly struck him about the project was some of the footage of Burton Carpenter using notecards to communicate with his family after Miller Fisher Syndrome rendered him initially unable to talk to them.
ENTERTAINMENT
steamboatradio.com

Big Air Snowboarding is in Steamboat in early December

Steamboat Resort is hosting the Visa Big Air Presented By Toyota U.S. Olympic qualifying event. The world class snowboarding event is Dec. 2-4 in the Park Smalley Freestyle Complex next to Voo Doo on the mountain. Then the first free concert of the season is Saturday, Dec. 4 in the...
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Insecure’ Showrunner Prentice Penny Is Ready to Move On

Before Insecure launched in 2016, showrunner Prentice Penny likes to say that he was in the “outgoing call business.” Five years and as many seasons later, the longtime comedy writer with credits on Scrubs, Happy Endings and Brooklyn Nine-Nine finally finds himself firmly in the “incoming call” one. Now, with the Emmy-winning HBO comedy created by and starring Issa Rae set to end, the 48-year-old producer is focused on what he wants to say when that phone rings. Already, the South L.A. native who got his start on 2000’s Girlfriends has written and directed his first feature (Netflix’s Uncorked), explored his...
TV SERIES
wonderwall.com

Richard Branson injured in 'colossal cycling crash'

Sir Richard Branson was injured after crashing his bike during a cycling challenge this week, and he's crediting his bike helmet for saving his life. The Virgin Group owner first spoke of the incident on Instagram on Nov. 9, telling his followers he was "recovering well from a colossal cycling crash."
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Twitter is loving the drama after Taylor Swift appears to make fresh digs at Jake Gyllenhaal on new Red album

Taylor Swift re-released her hit album Red on Friday, and now her loyal fans are dragging actor Jake Gyllenhaal over his past relationship with the singer-songwriter that is the supposed subject of multiple songs on the album.Red (Taylor’s Version) features popular songs such as I Knew You Were Trouble, Red and 22 and brand new tracks such as a revamped ten-minute version of track All Too Well.All Too Well, which was originally released in 2012, is beloved by Swift fans and reportedly about her brief relationship with Gyllenhaal around ten years ago. The pair dated for just three months...
CELEBRITIES
methodmag.com

Salomon Snowboards Presents "HINDSIGHT" - Full Movie

Reflecting on the last year, it wasn't all wildfires and tornadoes. Looking back, we wouldn’t change a thing. Brendon Hupp, with the help of a few other videographers, followed and documented the Salomon Snowboards team across the US from Minneapolis to Reno and New York City to Mount Baker with a final trip to Mammoth concluding their season of filming.
SPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jeff Wald, Producer and Manager for Helen Reddy and Sylvester Stallone, Dies at 77

Jeff Wald, who served as a manager for Helen Reddy, Sylvester Stallone and George Carlin, died Friday. He was 77. Wald’s daughter, Traci Wald, confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death was available. “To the very end, he was laughing and fighting for the life he lived with epic proportions in every way,” Wald said in a statement provided to THR. “He was surrounded by the family he loved so much and the music that was the soundtrack to his life of eternal optimism. We are heartbroken by the loss of our husband, father, friend and fierce advocate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Ethan Josh Lee Joins Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Josh Lee (Kajillionaire, Mr. Robinson) is the latest confirmed addition to the cast of Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, which has wrapped production in Spain. For now, the film’s plot is being kept under wraps. Lee joins a cast that includes Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Sophia Lillis, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Fisher Stevens, Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Jeff Goldblum, Liev Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Matt Dillon, Tony Revolori and Jake Ryan, as previously announced. Anderson is producing with Jeremy Dawson and Steven Rales. While the seven-time Oscar nominee has distributed his last three films through Searchlight Pictures, Asteroid City has not been set up with a studio. Lee has previously appeared on the film side in Adam Mason’s pandemic-themed sci-fi thriller Songbird, Miranda July’s oddball drama Kajillionaire and Alistair Legrand’s genre-bender, The Diabolical. His TV credits include The Mick, K.C. Undercover, The Middle, The Real O’Neals, Mr. Robinson, Desperate Housewives, Glee, Sons of Tucson and Southland. The actor is represented by A3 Artists Agency, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
97.9 WGRD

COVID-19 Left Mark Lanegan Deaf + in a Coma With ‘Little Hope of Survival’

Mark Lanegan, the former Screaming Trees singer and an ex-member of Queens of the Stone Age, reveals his experience contracting COVID-19 in an upcoming memoir. Last year, the rocker was hospitalized after getting the contagious disease behind the worldwide pandemic. He slipped in and out of a coma and was given "little hope of survival," according to a synopsis for the book, Devil in a Coma, which arrives next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Good riddance to Brian Williams

After 28 long years, disgraced former NBC News anchor Brian Williams is leaving the Peacock network. Thus falls another overpaid anchor of little talent in an industry replete with overpaid anchors of little talent. Williams, who was demoted to MSNBC in 2015 after it was revealed he had fabricated stories...
CELEBRITIES

