CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders Player Damon Arnette Cut After Threatening to Kill People Online

By Vegas News
networkinvegas.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest edition of Ghetto Raiders Player Gone Wild, Las Vegas Raiders Player Damon Arnette was cut from the team this morning after video surfaced of the star player holding firearms while threatening to kill people. The video featured Arnette brandishing three different kinds of guns … all...

networkinvegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders CB Damon Arnette accused of injuring woman in 2020 car crash

According to the lawsuit, Arnette slammed into the woman’s car during the morning of October 14, 2020. While attempting to enter team facilities, Arnette reportedly missed a turn, and while trying to correct his mistake, he slammed into the woman’s car at speeds of 65 miles per hour. The woman claims she suffered “head trauma,” and that’s vicariously resulted in “shoulder, neck and back pain as well as depression and panic attacks.”
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio State football player Damon Arnette released by Las Vegas Raiders following Instagram video

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Former Ohio State football player Damon Arnette has been released by the Las Vegas Raiders in just his second season. The Raiders released the cornerback after a video surfaced of him holding guns and making death threats. Later news broke that, according to CBS Sports, Arnette is facing a hit-and-run accusation from a 2020 incident that left a woman unconscious and with $92,000 in medical bills.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ghetto Raiders#Networkinvegas Com#Networkinvegas#Raiders General
Larry Brown Sports

Damon Arnette cut by Raiders following controversial social media posts

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette has generated some negative headlines over the past week, and the team is moving on from the former first-round pick. The Raiders informed Arnette on Monday that they are cutting him, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The move comes days after Arnette went on Instagram live and threatened to kill someone while waving multiple guns around.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders CB Damon Arnette sued over alleged hit-and-run

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was involved in a car accident roughly a year ago, and he is now being sued over the incident. According to KSNV’s Matthew Seeman, a lawsuit that was filed last month accuses Arnette of leaving the scene after he hit another car and caused serious injuries to the other driver. The accident reportedly took place on Oct. 14, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Devastating Chase Young News

Washington Football Team star defensive lineman Chase Young suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, a top pick out of Ohio State, has been one of the top defensive linemen in the league. Unfortunately, he could be on the verge of missing some major time.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders release cornerback Damon Arnette

For the second time in six days, the Las Vegas Raiders have released a 2020 first-round draft pick. According to NFL Media, the Raiders are parting ways with cornerback Damon Arnette. The Ohio State product was the No. 19 overall draft pick. He will be available on waivers Tuesday if the release becomes official on Monday.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders made smart move cutting CB Damon Arnette

The drafting of Damon Arnette by the Las Vegas Raiders was always seen as a reach, and his issues on and off the field spelled a quick end for the cornerback. During the 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders held two first-round picks, as the team looked to continue to build up the roster for the long haul. Unfortunately for the Silver and Black, they missed on both picks, as Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette are both no longer a part of the organization.
NFL
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: Las Vegas Raiders Waive Damon Arnette After Gun Video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Las Vegas Raiders have waived cornerback Damon Arnette after a video emerged on social media which showed Arnette holding up several guns and threatening to kill someone. We have watched the video, and we are not going to play it here for you on The Edge. The 25-year-old Arnette, who has been on injured reserve since week 4 of the NFL season, was a Raiders’ first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2020.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders cut ties with former first-round pick Damon Arnette

The Raiders have cut ties with cornerback Damon Arnette, general manager Mike Mayock said Monday. Arnette was released from the organization after several troubling off-the-field instances were made public over the last few days. Arnette has been hit with multiple lawsuits. A video also surfaced of him brandishing weapons and...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Travis Kelce is not getting the rest he was promised

Brett Veach entered this last offseason with much bigger concerns on his plate than worrying about tight end. From a complete overhaul of the offensive line to serious concerns at linebacker, wide receiver, and other positions, tight end was no doubt far down the list of issues for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. But eventually addressing depth at the position was at least an item of note, if only because they didn’t want the position to turn into a concern in years to come.
NFL
CBS Miami

Dolphins Make Midgame QB Swap: Jacoby Brissett Out, Tua Tagovailoa In

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –  The Miami Dolphins have made a midgame change at quarterback. Jacoby Brissett injured his knee in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. As the Dolphins punted away, Brissett was taken to the blue medical tent on the sidelines to be checked out. When he emerged, Brissett jogged on the sideline, jumping up and down to test his injured leg. Injury Update | Jacoby Brissett has a knee injury and is questionable to return. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 12, 2021 Despite raring to go, Fins head coach Brian Flores elected to hold out Brissett in favor of Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa didn’t start because of a fractured middle finger on his throwing hand. The former starter was held out of last week’s matchup against the Texans for the same reason, where he was also active in case of an emergency.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy