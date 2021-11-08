Raiders Player Damon Arnette Cut After Threatening to Kill People Online

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have made a midgame change at quarterback. Jacoby Brissett injured his knee in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. As the Dolphins punted away, Brissett was taken to the blue medical tent on the sidelines to be checked out. When he emerged, Brissett jogged on the sideline, jumping up and down to test his injured leg. Injury Update | Jacoby Brissett has a knee injury and is questionable to return. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 12, 2021 Despite raring to go, Fins head coach Brian Flores elected to hold out Brissett in favor of Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa didn’t start because of a fractured middle finger on his throwing hand. The former starter was held out of last week’s matchup against the Texans for the same reason, where he was also active in case of an emergency.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO