CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Back 4 Blood Roadmap Unveils Plans for New Difficulty Modes, Co-op Modes, Cards & More

By Zhiqing Wan
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloped by Turtle Rock Studios, Back 4 Blood was released just last month and it serves as a spiritual successor to the widely beloved Left 4 Dead 2. We thoroughly enjoyed our time with it, even if it seems as though the...

twinfinite.net

Comments / 0

Related
TheSixthAxis

Modern Warfare 2 will add a new Warzone map, PvE game mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will add a third map to Warzone as well as a bold new PvE game mode according to industry sources. This latest report comes via VGC who has shared a number of reports on Activision and Infinity Ward’s upcoming sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Back 4 Blood Post-Launch Content Roadmap

The post-launch content roadmap covers both free updates coming to Back 4 Blood and content coming with the first expansion included in the annual pass. The free updates are broken down into three different release periods. In November players can expect quality of life improvements and major bug fixes. In December there will be new supply lines, a Ridden practice area, a holiday seasonal event, a solo offline mode with campaign progression, new cards and a new card type. In 2022 a new difficulty, new player cards, new corruption cards, a new co-op mode, melee updates, and more quality of life improvements will all be added to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Co Op#Roadmap#Turtle Rock Studios#Twitter
Digital Trends

Does Back 4 Blood support split-screen co-op play?

The entire premise that Back 4 Blood is based on centers around teaming up with three friends to try and survive the relentless, and seemingly endless, onslaught of Ridden. Obviously building off of the formula established with the two Left 4 Dead titles, this is a game where half the fun comes from how you and your friends respond to the unpredictable nature of the game. While there technically is a solo mode, it is heavily disincentivized compared to playing with other people. Even playing with bots is pushed as a better secondary option compared to going it alone.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

The Sims 4 has added a new Scenarios mode with goal-based challenges

A new update for The Sims 4 has added a new feature called Scenarios. According to a new post on the official Sims 4 website, Scenarios are new self-contained storylines where the player is given a goal and has to figure out their own way to reach it. The story...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Exclusive PlayStation Mode Comes to Xbox, PC

Around this time last year, Activision and Treyarch announced that PlayStation users would have exclusive access to a Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. That mode was known as "Onslaught," and the exclusivity was meant to last until November 2021. With that window of time now here and Call of Duty: Vanguard's release quickly approaching Treyarch announced that Black Ops Cold War's Xbox and PC players will finally be ab le to play the Onslaught mode starting on November 2nd once the game's latest update drops.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
nashvillechatterclass.com

Sims 4: New Game Mode Goes Live, To Be Up For a Few Days

The new game mode titled ‘Scenarios’, which involves a difficult challenge for the players, went live earlier this week. Yesterday (November 3) was also quite a special day as it marked the inclusion of the first-ever time-limited mode in the game. According to a press release sanctioned by the developers,...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Hydroneer Update Brings Creative Mode And More

A new Hydroneer update is live, and there are lots of exciting new features to check out. While this isn't the big upcoming 2.0 update, you're still getting a new Creative Mode, some fishing changes, and a brand new gem, plus more. What's in this new Hydroneer update?. First up,...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Back 4 Blood Post-Launch Roadmap Includes Solo Offline Mode, Tunnels of Terror DLC, More

New co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood got off to a decent start back in October, but of course, Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros. are planning to keep the undead party rolling with plenty of post-launch content. Today, they revealed their post-launch roadmap covering the next few months, which includes free updates like the ability to play offline while still progressing the campaign, more cards, and a new difficulty, as well as the paid Tunnels of Terror expansion that will offer more zombies, playable characters, and more. You can check out the roadmap for yourself below (click on the image for full resolution).
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

New Season And Custom Game Mode Update Coming To Splitgate

New Season And Custom Game Mode Update Coming To Splitgate. Splitgate is a free-to-play first person shooter that saw meteoric rise over the past few months, as its slogan, ‘Halo Meets Portal’, fit the perfect niche for many gamers looking for a new, unique experience in the shooter arena. Splitgate is currently available for free on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It boasts fast-paced gameplay and feels similar to Halo, with its own special twists and tricks. The developers have continued to release new content into Splitgate since it grew in popularity, and the developers have confirmed that a new update bringing custom game mode changes is coming today, while a new season is quickly approaching.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

DICE shows a bit more of Portal, the new Battlefield 2042 game mode

The most recent trailer for Battlefield 2042’s new game mode is a blizzard of bullets, explosions, and space-time glitches. November is a busy month in the gaming industry with new Pokémon remasters, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Call of Duty: Vanguard (which is out today), and Battlefield 2042 all releasing. Concerning Battlefield 2042, Dice has released a new trailer for Portal, the game mode in which we will interact with various warriors, weapons, and vehicles from previous versions of the franchise in various settings.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Genshin Impact players furious over Hu Tao “breaking” co-op mode

After making her return to Genshin Impact in November 2021, players are complaining that Hu Tao is ‘ruining’ the miHoYo’s RPG’s co-op mode. Ever since her debut in Genshin Impact’s Update 1.3, players have been desperate to get another shot at Hu Tao. The Liyue funeral parlor Director is one of the most powerful characters in the game, dealing insane critical damage when paired with the Staff of Homa.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

FFXIV’s new PvP mode is like Overwatch’s Escort but more casual-focused

The new Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker expansion is nearly here and it boasts many impressive new features, all of which were detailed in the latest Letter to the Producer stream earlier today – including a proper introduction to the new FFXIV PvP mode called Crystal Conflict, which sounds like it’ll be a more casual-orientated version of Overwatch’s Escort mode.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Offline Mode Coming to Back 4 Blood; Devs Revealed Roadmap

Devs at Turtle Rock revealed the development roadmap for Back 4 Blood. Among other things, the game will receive an offline mode and a new co-op variant. It will soon be a month since the release of Back 4 Blood. Devs at Turtle Rock decided that it was high time to reveal the development roadmap for the game, including both updates and paid DLCs. These announcements include quite a few elements that players have been asking for, including the ability to play offline.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Back 4 Blood will get an offline single player mode in December

Back 4 Blood is a fun and gory follow-up to Turtle Rock’s legendary Left 4 Dead games, but the lack of any way to progress the campaign in the zombie game’s single-player mode left some cleaners scratching their heads when it launched a month ago. The developer has now revealed Back 4 Blood’s near-term roadmap, and it looks like solo players are getting some much-needed love before too long.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy