Back 4 Blood Roadmap Unveils Plans for New Difficulty Modes, Co-op Modes, Cards & More

New Season And Custom Game Mode Update Coming To Splitgate. Splitgate is a free-to-play first person shooter that saw meteoric rise over the past few months, as its slogan, ‘Halo Meets Portal’, fit the perfect niche for many gamers looking for a new, unique experience in the shooter arena. Splitgate is currently available for free on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It boasts fast-paced gameplay and feels similar to Halo, with its own special twists and tricks. The developers have continued to release new content into Splitgate since it grew in popularity, and the developers have confirmed that a new update bringing custom game mode changes is coming today, while a new season is quickly approaching.
