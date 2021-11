Judith M. Boulter, 77, of Saline, died suddenly on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, after a very short illness, with her husband Richard and son Christopher by her side. Judy was born on July 2, 1942 in Chattanooga, TN. She was the daughter of Pluma M....

