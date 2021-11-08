CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corruption claims roiling UK govt put Johnson under pressure

By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
newsitem.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to talk about climate change....

www.newsitem.com

Telegraph

I refuse to be lectured on climate change by the Keystone Cop26 brigade

I have one small objection to Cop26. They forgot to put the word Keystone before it. Proceedings at the climate summit in Glasgow got off to a disastrously slapstick start. In no particular order:. A fallen tree on the West Coast main line caused chaos, preventing delegates travelling from London....
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

COP26 strikes hard-fought deal but UN says 'not enough'

Nearly 200 nations came together Saturday on a global deal to combat climate change after two weeks of painful negotiation, but fell short of what science says is needed to contain dangerous temperature rises. Observers said the agreement fell far short of what is needed to avert dangerous warming and help countries adapt or recoup damages from the disasters already unfurling globally.
INDIA
The Independent

UK an ‘enabler’ of corruption, Nigerian anti-sleaze tsar tells Boris Johnson in stinging rebuke

The UK is an “enabler” of corruption, an adviser to the Nigerian president says, in a sharp rebuke to Boris Johnson’s rejection of widespread sleaze.The prime minister hit back at warnings that the UK is sliding into dishonest practices – following the Owen Paterson and Geoffrey Cox controversies – by declaring: “The UK is not remotely a corrupt country.”But the claim has been ridiculed by Nigeria’s anti-corruption tsar, who pointed to a broken promise to crack down on the super-rich buying homes through secret offshore companies.Prof Sadiq Isah Radda branded London “the most notorious safe haven for looted funds...
U.K.
Person
Boris Johnson
101.9 KELO-FM

UK govt denies corruption accusations over ennobled Conservative Party donors

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government rejected fresh accusations of corruption on Sunday after a newspaper investigation found major donors to his Conservative Party were offered seats in parliament’s upper chamber. The government has been embroiled in a corruption row over the past week, with Johnson forced...
POLITICS
95.5 FM WIFC

UK Johnson’s handling of corruption row ‘shameful’, ex-PM Major says

LONDON (Reuters) – Former British Prime Minister John Major on Saturday attacked fellow Conservative Boris Johnson’s handling of a corruption row, calling the conduct “shameful” and saying this could undermine his popularity. Johnson was forced to make an embarrassing U-turn after he abandoned plans pushed through parliament to protect a...
U.K.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Johnson insists UK not corrupt despite second job MP scandal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday dismissed claims that corruption was rife in Britain, as his ruling Conservative party was embroiled in a slew of high-profile sleaze allegations about MPs with second jobs. Revelations that former attorney general Geoffrey Cox used his parliamentary office for lucrative private work have triggered...
JOBS
#Corruption#Govt#Uk#Ap#British#United Nations
BBC

UK is not a corrupt country, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has hit back at sleaze allegations, insisting the UK is not "remotely a corrupt country". The prime minister said MPs faced "tough" scrutiny - and those who broke the rules should be punished. He was speaking to the world's media at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. It...
U.K.
Reuters

UK is not corrupt, PM Johnson says as parliament engulfed in sleaze row

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he did not believe Britain was a corrupt country, as parliament was embroiled in a growing scandal over lawmakers being paid for external work which may have breached its rules. The question of members of parliament (MPs) having second jobs...
POLITICS
BBC

PM: 'The UK is not remotely a corrupt country'

Speaking at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Boris Johnson has addressed sleaze allegations, insisting the UK is not "remotely a corrupt country". The prime minister said MPs faced "tough" scrutiny - and those who broke the rules should be punished.
U.K.
The Guardian

Thursday briefing: Johnson insists UK not ‘remotely corrupt’

Top story: Cox’s commitment to MP role questioned. Morning everyone. This is Martin Farrer bringing you the day’s top stories. Sir Geoffrey Cox has earned at least £6m from his second job since he entered parliament, a Guardian analysis reveals, and records show that he skipped 12 recent votes on days when he was doing paid legal work. The revelations came as Boris Johnson tried to reassure the public that the UK was “not remotely a corrupt country” as the Conservative party continued to be engulfed in a slew of sleaze allegations. Johnson skipped a parliamentary debate on the sleaze row on Monday, but yesterday he said MPs who broke the rules “should be punished”. Cox insists he has acted within the rules.
POLITICS
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Scotland
AFP

Global powers urged to go further after UN climate deal

UN climate change summit host Boris Johnson, on Sunday hailed a last-ditch agreement to tackle global warming but said he was disappointed it did not go further on tackling use of high-polluting coal. Nearly 200 countries on Saturday pledged to speed up the fight against rising temperatures, after two weeks of non-stop negotiations. British Prime Minister Johnson called the 11th-hour deal "truly historic" and said it signalled "the beginning of the end for coal power". But he said his "delight at this progress" was "tinged with disappointment" because of a failure to secure agreement of all countries to keep coal in the ground.India and China weakened the language of the final text, forcing tears and an exasperated apology from Britain's COP26 president, Alok Sharma.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Boris Johnson under pressure after admitting ‘huge amount’ remains to be done

Boris Johnson was today under pressure to do more to secure a credible deal at the Cop26 climate change summit, after he admitted that with just 48 hours to go there was “a huge amount” to do to keep alive hopes of preventing disastrous global warming.Paying a flying visit to the summit venue in Glasgow, the prime minister urged fellow world leaders to “pick up the phone” to their negotiating teams and give them a mandate to compromise to get a deal which would put the world on track for keeping warming within 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.But he was...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson hails ‘incredible bravery’ of taxi driver David Perry caught in Liverpool hospital bomb

Boris Johnson has hailed the "incredible bravery" of a taxi driver caught up in the terrorist bombing outside Liverpool Women's Hospital.The prime minister was speaking to reporters while on a visit to a medical centre in London on Monday, some 24 hours after one man died and a second was injured following the blast on Remembrance Sunday.Mr Johnson said he could not comment on specific details because the investigation is ongoing but praised the taxi driver, who has been named locally as David Perry."It does look as though the taxi driver in question did behave with incredible presence of...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss calls on Putin to intervene in Belarus migrant crisis

The UK foreign secretary has called on Vladimir Putin to intervene in the “shameful manufactured migrant crisis” at the border of Belarus and Poland. Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Liz Truss insisted the UK “will not look away” as she urged Russia to take “clear responsibility” to end the dispute involving thousands of migrants and Polish troops. “Russia has a clear responsibility here. It must press the Belarusian authorities to end the crisis and enter into dialogue,” Ms Truss wrote. It comes as Mr Putin warned Belarus over its threats to disrupt gas supplies to the EU amid the migrant...
POLITICS
AFP

Thunberg denounces COP26 deal, UN chief warns 'catastrophe' close

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned of an impending "climate catastrophe", while environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg dismissed Saturday's COP26 climate conference deal as "blah, blah, blah". And even those who welcomed the deal in Glasgow said a huge amount of work remained to be done. Guterres acknowledged the shortcomings of the agreement, in a statement following the deal reached on Saturday evening at the Glasgow conference. "The #COP26 outcome is a compromise, reflecting the interests, contradictions and state of political will in the world today," he tweeted.
ENVIRONMENT

