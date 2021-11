LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A house in Granada Hills that was cleaned out after extreme hoarding conditions is starting to fill up again, and residents nearby are concerned. Piles of trash and belongings were starting to collect around the house on Bircher Street, bringing rats and roaches along. Neighbors have weighed in on the conditions and how it impacts their living experience. “It’s frustrating. If it weren’t for your diligence and your crew, I don’t think anything would have been done in the first place,” said neighbor James Eric. The city of L.A. spent $12,000 hauling out dumpsters full of items and cleaning up...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO