CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Does Too Much Fructose Help Colorectal Cancers Grow?

By National Cancer Institute
cancerhealth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study suggests that excess consumption of fructose can promote both obesity and colorectal cancer. Conducted largely in mice, the study found that large amounts of the sweetener, which is present in both table sugar and high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), increased how long both normal and cancer cells in the...

www.cancerhealth.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Treatment Options for Colorectal Cancer with Liver Metastasis

Mary F. Mulcahy, MD: Hello, I’m Mary Mulcahy from the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University. Liver metastasis is the most common site of metastases for colorectal cancer. Standard treatment involves systemic chemotherapy with multidrug agents and often biologic agents in addition, either a VEGF [vascular endothelial growth factor] or an EGFR [epidermal growth factor receptor] inhibitor. In a small number of cases, immunotherapy may be beneficial. For liver-only disease, we try to incorporate liver resection when possible. However, of all patients with metastatic disease to the liver, about 80% aren’t amenable to any surgical intervention or local ablative therapy intervention. For those, we’re seeking out other treatments to enhance the effects of the chemotherapy on liver-only metastasis. Right now, the standard of care therapy is multiagent systemic chemotherapy with a biologic agent. When there’s disease confined to a small area, to a lobe, or perhaps multilobar disease, some of it may be amenable to surgical resection or ablative therapy. However, the majority of these cases aren’t.
CANCER
Newswise

November Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Discusses Association Between BMI and Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Risk, PPIs and All-Cause Mortality

November Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Discusses Association Between BMI and Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Risk, PPIs and All-Cause Mortality. Newswise — Bethesda, MD (November 10, 2021) – The November issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology features several articles examining the association between common conditions or treatments and the risk for disease development, including a study on the association between higher body mass index and increased risk for early-onset colorectal cancer, and a population study on proton pump inhibitors and all-cause mortality. Key topics from the issue also include irritable bowel syndrome, colorectal cancer, artificial intelligence in GI, endoscopy, statins and liver cancer, and more.
BETHESDA, MD
MedPage Today

Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer on the Rise in Whites, Stable in Blacks

Rates of early-onset colorectal adenocarcinoma increased among the white U.S. population over the past 2 decades, approaching rates in the Black population, which remained stable, a cross-sectional study revealed. For individuals ages 40 to 49, the rate of colorectal adenocarcinoma in the white population increased from 19.6 to 25.2 per...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#National Cancer Institute#Cancer Cells#Cancer Treatment#Nci#Weill Cornell Medicine#Hfcs
Cancer Health

Survival Is Similar for Young and Old With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

The findings, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, come as colorectal cancer rates are rising markedly in young people. The study’s researchers said the results are somewhat surprising, as younger patients, who usually have fewer complicating health factors, might be expected to survive longer than older patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Do presenting symptoms, use of pre-diagnostic endoscopy and risk of emergency cancer diagnosis vary by comorbidity burden and type in patients with colorectal cancer?

Cancer patients often have pre-existing comorbidities, which can influence timeliness of cancer diagnosis. We examined symptoms, investigations and emergency presentation (EP) risk among colorectal cancer (CRC) patients by comorbidity status. Methods. Using linked cancer registration, primary care and hospital records of 4836 CRC patients (2011"“2015), and multivariate quantile and logistic...
CANCER
Nature.com

High PGD receptor 2 levels are associated with poor prognosis in colorectal cancer patients and induce VEGF expression in colon cancer cells and migration in a zebrafish xenograft model

Despite intense research, the prognosis for patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) remains poor. The prostaglandin D2 receptors DP1 and DP2 are explored here as potential therapeutic targets for advanced CRC. Methods. A CRC cohort was analysed to determine whether DP1 and DP2 receptor expression correlates with patient survival. Four...
CANCER
massdevice.com

Phillips-Medisize, Exact Sciences to collaborate on colorectal cancer screening

The collaboration centers around Exact Sciences’ Cologuard, the first and only FDA-approved, non-invasive stool DNA screening test for colorectal cancer, according to a news release. Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, said the collaboration will seek to focus on the patient experience through the simplicity and convenience of at-home testing. The company...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Genetic Engineering News

Artificial Intelligence May Aid in Colorectal Cancer Detection

Using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify cancer is an emerging technology. Many research studies have leveraged the power of AI to detect cancer and have demonstrated how the integration of AI technology in cancer care could improve the accuracy and speed of diagnosis, and lead to better health outcomes. Now, researchers from Tulane, Central South University in China, the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Temple University, and Florida State University have collaborated to determine whether AI could be a tool to help pathologists detect colorectal cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Flexible sigmoidoscopy screening associated with long-term reduction in colorectal cancer incidence and mortality

A parallel randomized controlled trial confirmed that a single flexible sigmoidoscopy screening at age 55 to 64 years represents a safe and effective strategy associated with a substantial reduction in colorectal cancer (CRC) incidence and mortality. The strong protective effect was maintained up to 15 years and 19 years, respectively. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Just How Bad Is a 'Sulfur Microbial Diet' for Colorectal Cancer Risk?

Risk for colorectal cancer (CRC) was increased in people who consumed larger amounts of foods friendly to sulfur-metabolizing bacteria, an analysis of the Health Professionals Follow-up Study and Nurses' Health studies suggested. Participants in the highest quintile of adherence to this so-called sulfur microbial diet -- where junky food like...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

AI Detects Colorectal Cancer From Tissue Scans

A Tulane University researcher found that artificial intelligence can accurately detect and diagnose colorectal cancer from tissue scans as well or better than pathologists, according to a new study in the journal Nature Communications. . The study, which was conducted by researchers from Tulane, Central South University in China, the...
SCIENCE
cancerhealth.com

Imbruvica Improves Survival for People With Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

New evidence suggests that adding the targeted therapy ibrutinib (Imbruvica) to a standard chemotherapy regimen can improve how long some younger people with a specific form of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) live. The findings, published November 4, 2021, in Cancer Cell, come from a new analysis by researchers at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, of a previously conducted phase 3 clinical trial.
CANCER
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy