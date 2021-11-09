CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Fernando, CA

Juan Carlos Vazquez Wanted For Opening Fire On Officer In Angeles National Forest

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Authorities have identified a man wanted for opening fire on a San Fernando police officer in the Angeles National Forest early Monday morning following a pursuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpFTR_0cqmcNDu00

Juan Carlos Vazquez is wanted for opening fire on a San Fernando police officer in the Angeles National Forest on Nov. 8, 2021. He is believed to be with his girlfriend (left), Maria Deboni.

The shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. in the 13000 block of Little Tujunga Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Juan Carlos Vazquez. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The incident began when a San Fernando police officer tried to pull over a GMC pickup for a traffic violation. When the suspect refuse to stop, a chase ensued.

The officer lost sight of the suspect’s truck. However, as she was driving north on Little Tujunga Canyon, she came upon the pickup sitting on the dirt shoulder, the sheriff’s department said.

When she exited her patrol vehicle, the suspect, believed to be Vazquez, opened fire on her. She also returned fire.

Vazquez somehow escaped into the brush and an immediate search of the area was unsuccessful. Investigators believe Vasquez is with his girlfriend, 37-year-old Maria Deboni, the sheriff’s department reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vD4OV_0cqmcNDu00

At the scene of where a pursuit suspect opened fire on a San Fernando police officer during a pursuit on Nov. 8, 2021, in the Angeles National Forest. (CBSLA)

Vazquez is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-9, 176 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call LASD at 323-890-5500.

CBS LA

LA Deputy Shoots, Kills Woman, Wounds Man After Being Attacked At Commerce Gas Station

COMMERCE (CBSLA) – A woman was killed and a man was wounded after they allegedly physically assaulted a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy early Friday morning in Commerce, prompting him to open fire on them. The deputy also suffered facial injuries, but not from a gunshot wound. Nov. 12, 2021. (CBSLA) The incident occurred in the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard, near Gerhart Avenue, at around 3:50 a.m., after the deputy responded alone to a 911 call about someone setting fires at a gas station. “The call stated that there was a male lighting items on fire and throwing them toward the gas...
COMMERCE, CA
CBS LA

Police: Armed Man Shot, Wounded By Long Beach Officers

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Long Beach police officers Friday morning shot and wounded a man allegedly armed with a gun, authorities said. Nov. 12, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at 8:20 a.m. in the area of Los Coyotes Diagonal and Woodruff Avenue, police confirmed to CBSLA. According to police, officers were dispatched to a report of a man waving a knife. When they arrived on scene, they discovered the suspect in a parked car holding a firearm. After attempting to deescalate the situation, officers opened fire on the suspect, police said. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, police said. No officers were hurt. It’s unclear if a gun was recovered from the scene, or if the suspect opened fire on police. He has not been identified.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

LAPD: 3 Teens On Discord Behind Swatting Calls At BLM LA’s Melina Abdullah’s Home, 30 Other Incidents Across The Country

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A group on the chat platform Discord was found to be behind swatting calls at the home of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles co-founder Melina Abdullah, and dozens of other bomb threats and swatting incidents across the nation, the LAPD said Friday. According to the LAPD, the main suspects have been identified as three juveniles between the ages of 13 and 16, living in Medina, Ohio; Yonkers, New York, and a U.S. citizen living overseas in the country of Cyprus. “Subjects were using advanced software, overseas servers, and privacy tools to hide their electronic trail,” the LAPD said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One Killed, Five Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash On Freeway In Lynwood

LYNWOOD (CBSLA) – A person was killed and five other people were injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles Saturday morning on the eastbound Glen Anderson (105) Freeway in Lynwood, authorities said. Paramedics rushed five people to area hospitals and one person was pronounced dead at the crash site, according to a county fire dispatcher. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:40 a.m. The crash occurred on the eastbound freeway, just east of Long Beach Boulevard and was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 5:38 a.m., the CHP said. A Sigalert, issued at 6:10 a.m. closing the carpool and No. 1 lanes of the eastbound freeway at Long Beach Boulevard for approximately two hours, was canceled at about 10:30 a.m., the CHP said.
LYNWOOD, CA
