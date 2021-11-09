Juan Carlos Vazquez Wanted For Opening Fire On Officer In Angeles National Forest

SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Authorities have identified a man wanted for opening fire on a San Fernando police officer in the Angeles National Forest early Monday morning following a pursuit.

The shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. in the 13000 block of Little Tujunga Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Juan Carlos Vazquez. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The incident began when a San Fernando police officer tried to pull over a GMC pickup for a traffic violation. When the suspect refuse to stop, a chase ensued.

The officer lost sight of the suspect’s truck. However, as she was driving north on Little Tujunga Canyon, she came upon the pickup sitting on the dirt shoulder, the sheriff’s department said.

When she exited her patrol vehicle, the suspect, believed to be Vazquez, opened fire on her. She also returned fire.

Vazquez somehow escaped into the brush and an immediate search of the area was unsuccessful. Investigators believe Vasquez is with his girlfriend, 37-year-old Maria Deboni, the sheriff’s department reports.

Vazquez is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-9, 176 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call LASD at 323-890-5500.