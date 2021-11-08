CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Kristofer Habbas
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

The Nets (7–3) have won five games in a row and look closer to a team that could compete for a championship. Brooklyn will stay on the road Monday for a game against the Bulls (6–3) in Chicago. How to Watch Brooklyn Nets...

www.si.com

Kevin Durant On Chicago Bulls: "You Got Three Elite-Level Scorers."

The Chicago Bulls have recently beat the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets. There's no doubt that this matchup was a good test for the Chicago Bulls, who have aspirations of being a top-tier team this year. They are 7-3 and have shown no signs of slowing down. Kevin Durant lauded the...
Lonzo Ball has unflattering comment about former team

Lonzo Ball’s former teammates might not be too happy about a recent comment that he made. The Chicago Bulls released a video to YouTube this week giving a behind-the-scenes look of their start to the season. The video included a clip of Ball addressing his teammates during practice ahead of Chicago’s opening game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Ball’s old team. Ball shared his scouting report on the Pelicans and made an unflattering remark about them.
Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine has the dunk of the season

The Chicago Bulls continue to put up impressive win after win. The latest came in Wednesday night’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. Each team went into the game with a record of 7-3 and was looking to build on it. The Bulls prevailed to get that 8-3 record thanks to a 117-107 victory.
Stephen Curry scores 40 points as Warriors beat Bulls 119-93

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Stephen Curry put on quite a show for his old college coach from Davidson. The reigning NBA scoring champion piled up 40 points with nine 3-pointers, Draymond Green delivered another all-around effort and the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 119-93 on Friday night for their seventh straight win.
Nikola Vučević reportedly tests positive for COVID-19 and will miss several games for the Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports, and will miss the West Coast trip after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday. Vučević will miss at least 10 days or until he has two negative tests in a 24-hour period. The Bulls begin an eight-day, five-game trip Friday against the Golden State Warriors. The Bulls already were ...
Chuck Checks In: Bulls Kick-Off First Night Of Staples Center Series vs. Clippers

Bulls (8-4, 3-2 on the road) at Clippers ( 8-4, 6-2 at home), 8:30CT. RADIO 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington, 8:15 CT pregame. TV: NBCSCH: Jason Benetti and Stacey King, 8:30 CT. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan and LaVine: 25ppg. LAC: George (26 ppg) LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- DeRozan...
The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
