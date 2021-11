Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Nigeria on Thursday as persistent unrest and human rights concerns prompt calls for a rethink of the US relationship with Africa's most populous nation. The top US diplomat was on his first trip to sub-Saharan Africa where he is looking to champion President Joe Biden's key priorities of promoting democracy and fighting both climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. On his first stop Wednesday in longtime ally Kenya, Blinken called for African-driven solutions to the continent's crises including the spiralling war in Ethiopia -- where Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo has been leading mediation. With 20 percent of sub-Saharan Africa's population and its largest economy, Nigeria is critical for any continent-wide strategy and successive US administrations have courted Nigerian leaders since the restoration of civilian rule in 1999.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO